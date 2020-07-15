United blow chance to move up to third

Manchester United on Monday missed the chance to move up to third in the English Premier League after Michael Obafemi’s 96th-minute equalizer earned Southampton a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the latest twist in the race for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were unable to take advantage of weekend defeats for Chelsea and Leicester City to remain in fifth.

United had become the first side in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by a three-goal margin, but there was no cruise for the Red Devils even after they responded to Stuart Armstrong’s early opener.

Two goals in as many minutes from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial turned the game around, but United were caught out by a corner deep in stoppage-time when substitute Obafemi turned home Jan Bednarek’s flick-on.

“It’s the worst time to concede a goal, but it happens in football. You have to be strong and take it,” Manchester United manager Solskjaer said.

“We’ve won so many games that way ourselves, but it’s all part of the learning for this team,” he said.

Manchester City’s victory over UEFA in the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier on Monday had upped the pressure on Manchester United to continue their impressive form with only a place in the top four good enough for Champions League qualification.

Solskjaer will still be confident of achieving that goal as his side have closed an eight-point gap on Leicester, who they face on the final day of the season, but two dropped points were a reminder that the Red Devils are far from the finished article if they aspire to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the title next season.

“We didn’t deserve three points today,” Solskjaer said.

“We never got the rhythm in our passing today, especially after 2-1,” he said.

A 17-match unbeaten run looked in danger early as Southampton — who have been in impressive form since the COVID-19 suspension themselves — were rewarded for a bright start at Old Trafford.

Ralph Hasenhuettl’s side remain in 12th place, but have lost just once in six games since the resumption.

“We are becoming more brave,” Hasenhuettl said.

“You can feel the guys really enjoy what they are doing,” the Austrian coach said.