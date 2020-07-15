Real Madrid on brink of La Liga title

ONE STEP CLOSER: Zinedine Zidane’s league leaders can clinch their first title since 2016-2017 with a victory over Villarreal tomorrow or away at CD Leganes on the final day

Reuters, GRANADA, Spain





Real Madrid on Monday endured their toughest test since La Liga restarted at Granada, but showed real determination to grind out a 2-1 win and record their ninth consecutive victory as they moved within touching distance of claiming the title.

Early goals from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema were enough to restore a four-point lead over Barcelona and Real can clinch their first league title since 2016-2017 with a win over Villarreal tomorrow or at CD Leganes on the final day of the season.

“It’s true that we’re one step closer, but we have to keep going, there are still more points to play for, and we’re going to try and win every game left as that was always our objective,” Real captain Sergio Ramos said. “I really hope we can celebrate winning this league title, our results speak for themselves.”

Real Madrid’s Ferland Mendy, front, scores against Granada in their La Liga match at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes in Granada, Spain, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Zinedine Zidane’s side got off to a flying start when French defender Mendy skipped into the penalty area practically unopposed and rifled the ball into the net from the tightest of angles in the 10th minute, scoring his first goal for the club.

Real’s top scorer Benzema doubled the advantage with a cool finish six minutes later to net his 19th goal of the season, but 10th-placed Granada, who still had slim hopes of European qualification, refused to lie down.

Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made the first of two fine saves by tipping away a shot from defender Domingos Duarte before halftime, but Venezuelan forward Darwin Machis pulled one back early in the second half.

It was the first goal Real had conceded in six matches and Granada threatened to equalize when Machis missed the target with a volley, while Courtois showed superb reflexes to deny forward Antonin late on.

Ramos was then the hero when he cleared a Ramon Azeez shot off the line seconds later and the leaders had to withstand a goalmouth scramble in stoppage-time.

Zidane celebrated wildly when the full-time whistle came and praised his side for coping with Granada’s late onslaught.

“I let out a shout because I was happy and because in football you have to suffer,” said the Frenchman, who is closing in on his second La Liga title as Real coach, along with three UEFA Champions League crowns. “I shouted out loud because the three points were very important and I wanted to tell my players that they had played a superb game. To win this league you have to suffer a little bit and we dug in as a team. You have to be proud of this team.”

Earlier, Villarreal’s hopes of a Champions League spot were dashed after they lost 2-1 at home to Real Sociedad to confirm that fourth-placed Sevilla would join Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid in the competition next season.

Villarreal remained in fifth place, three points ahead of Getafe and Sociedad, with all three hoping to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League. Getafe drew 0-0 with Deportivo Alaves.

Additional reporting by AFP