Real Madrid on Monday endured their toughest test since La Liga restarted at Granada, but showed real determination to grind out a 2-1 win and record their ninth consecutive victory as they moved within touching distance of claiming the title.
Early goals from Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema were enough to restore a four-point lead over Barcelona and Real can clinch their first league title since 2016-2017 with a win over Villarreal tomorrow or at CD Leganes on the final day of the season.
“It’s true that we’re one step closer, but we have to keep going, there are still more points to play for, and we’re going to try and win every game left as that was always our objective,” Real captain Sergio Ramos said. “I really hope we can celebrate winning this league title, our results speak for themselves.”
Photo: Reuters
Zinedine Zidane’s side got off to a flying start when French defender Mendy skipped into the penalty area practically unopposed and rifled the ball into the net from the tightest of angles in the 10th minute, scoring his first goal for the club.
Real’s top scorer Benzema doubled the advantage with a cool finish six minutes later to net his 19th goal of the season, but 10th-placed Granada, who still had slim hopes of European qualification, refused to lie down.
Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made the first of two fine saves by tipping away a shot from defender Domingos Duarte before halftime, but Venezuelan forward Darwin Machis pulled one back early in the second half.
It was the first goal Real had conceded in six matches and Granada threatened to equalize when Machis missed the target with a volley, while Courtois showed superb reflexes to deny forward Antonin late on.
Ramos was then the hero when he cleared a Ramon Azeez shot off the line seconds later and the leaders had to withstand a goalmouth scramble in stoppage-time.
Zidane celebrated wildly when the full-time whistle came and praised his side for coping with Granada’s late onslaught.
“I let out a shout because I was happy and because in football you have to suffer,” said the Frenchman, who is closing in on his second La Liga title as Real coach, along with three UEFA Champions League crowns. “I shouted out loud because the three points were very important and I wanted to tell my players that they had played a superb game. To win this league you have to suffer a little bit and we dug in as a team. You have to be proud of this team.”
Earlier, Villarreal’s hopes of a Champions League spot were dashed after they lost 2-1 at home to Real Sociedad to confirm that fourth-placed Sevilla would join Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid in the competition next season.
Villarreal remained in fifth place, three points ahead of Getafe and Sociedad, with all three hoping to secure a place in the UEFA Europa League. Getafe drew 0-0 with Deportivo Alaves.
Additional reporting by AFP
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
Preparing to complete a ninth Serie A campaign without winning the scudetto, AC Milan decided that returning to the pinnacle of club soccer required a new approach. Roc Nation, the entertainment agency of US rapper Jay-Z is at the center of it, linking up with Milan to scour the world for sponsors, and use concerts and other high-profile events to attract new fans. And who better to ask about how to end a title drought than the team who just won their league for the first time in 30 years? “We have been talking to Liverpool, because they’ve been through the same path