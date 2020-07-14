Sevilla all but secure a Champions League spot

AFP, MADRID





Sevilla on Sunday all but secured UEFA Champions League qualification by beating relegation battlers RCD Mallorca 2-0 in La Liga.

Lucas Ocampos scored a first-half penalty, before Youssef En-Nesyri added a second late on to move Sevilla nine points clear of fifth-placed Villarreal.

With three games left and the superior head-to-head record, Villarreal are not mathematically out of contention, but they would have to take maximum points and see Sevilla lose both of their remaining matches.

Sevilla’s Ever Banega, right, tackles RCD Mallorca’s Ante Budimir, second right, in their La Liga match at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville, Spain, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“Champions League qualification was our objective,” Sevilla midfielder Fernando said. “We are very close and now we just have some small steps left to make it.”

Finishing in the top four would be an impressive achievement for Sevilla and their coach Julen Lopetegui, who took over last year following his nightmares in charge of Spain and Real Madrid.

Lopetegui, together with Sevilla sporting director Monchi, oversaw a dramatic overhaul of the squad, but change has not come at the expense of consistency for Sevilla, who are now 13 matches unbeaten in La Liga.

They could even yet finish third, given they sit level on points with Atletico Madrid.

The defeat damaged Mallorca’s fading hopes of avoiding relegation. They remain three points behind Deportivo Alaves, who have a superior head-to-head record and a game in hand against Getafe.

“We knew winning here would send out a strong message. We couldn’t do it, but we don’t stop believing,” Mallorca defender Antonio Raillo said.

CD Leganes are also three points behind Alaves, but have a glimmer of hope after they scored one penalty and saved another in a battling 1-0 win over Valencia.

Javier Aguirre’s side have an equal head-to-head with Alaves and are only two worse off on goal-difference.

Leganes had to play the last 36 minutes against Valencia with 10 men after Jonathan Silva was sent off, shortly before Leganes goalkeeper Pichu Cuellar saved Dani Parejo’s spot-kick.

Ruben Perez had converted a penalty in the first half to give Leganes the lead and a victory that keeps alive their slim chances of avoiding the drop.

“A few weeks ago people would never have dreamed that we’d reach the last two games with a chance of staying up, but we’ve never lost hope,” Cuellar said.

Valencia’s miserable season continues, with the prospect even of UEFA Europa League qualification appearing remote. They are ninth, three points behind Getafe in sixth, having played a game more.

Sociedad Deportiva Eibar defeated already-relegated RCD Espanyol 2-0 to make sure of their place in La Liga next season.