SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Juventus snatch 2-2 draw

Cristiano Ronaldo scored two penalties as Juventus snatched a 2-2 draw against Atalanta BC on Saturday to take another step toward a ninth straight Serie A title. SS Lazio’s 2-1 loss to US Sassuolo earlier in the day gave Atalanta a chance to move second and cut the gap to Juve to six points, but despite trailing twice and being outplayed for long periods, Maurizio Sarri’s Juventus moved eight points clear at the top with six matches remaining. Elsewhere, AS Roma strengthened their grip on a Europa League slot with a comfortable 3-0 win against relegation-threatened Brescia, with goals from Federico Fazio, Nikola Kalinic and Nicolo Zaniolo.

SOCCER

Barcelona edge Valladolid

Arturo Vidal scored for Barcelona as they sneaked past Real Valladolid 1-0 on Saturday to keep the pressure on leaders Real Madrid as La Liga approaches its climax. Barcelona closed to within one point of Madrid, who have a game in hand. Vidal scored in the 15th minute after being set up by Lionel Messi, who, like most of his teammates, had a discreet outing at Valladolid’s empty Jose Zorilla Stadium. “We will give it our all, and then wait and see,” Vidal said of their chances of overtaking Real Madrid. “It doesn’t depend on us. If it is not meant to be, then on to the Champions League” next month. In other matches, CA Osasuna defeated RC Celta de Vigo 2-1 and Atletico Madrid downed Real Betis Balompie 1-0.

SOCCER

Burundi completes season

Burundi completed its club season that played through the COVID-19 pandemic by staging the FA Cup final on Saturday, with Musongati winning 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Rukinzo. Spectators were admitted to matches in the east African nation throughout the pandemic and the crowd at the final did not practice social distancing in the packed stands. Other countries who defied the global pandemic and continued playing top-flight soccer include Taiwan, Belarus, Nicaragua and Tajikistan.

BASKETBALL

ESPN suspends reporter

ESPN on Saturday suspended Adrian Wojnarowski without pay one day after the NBA reporter sent a profane e-mail to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. ESPN reprimanded Wojnarowski on Friday for his conduct and called it “completely unacceptable behavior” after Wojnarowski apologized in a statement for his reply to Hawley, saying in part: “I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake.” Hawley earlier on Friday sent a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver criticizing the league’s decision to allow players to wear messages such as “black lives matter” while barring messages critical of China or supporting the US military or law enforcement. Two minutes later, Wojnarowski responded on his ESPN account from his phone with a two-word personal insult, one of which was an F-bomb. Hawley tweeted out Wojnarowski’s response and later tweeted that he was not interested in an apology. “Don’t make @wojespn apologize. He’s just saying what he really thinks. Call out the @NBA. You know, your job,” he wrote.