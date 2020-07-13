England should look beyond Joe Denly, but retain Zak Crawley when regular skipper Joe Root returns for the second Test against the West Indies, former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Saturday as the hosts entered the fifth day of the first Test, which was reaching a conclusion after press time last night.
Denly scored 18 and 29 in the Test and has now gone without a 50 in his past eight innings, while Kent teammate Crawley top-scored for England with 76 in the second innings.
Vaughan said Denly should make room for Root, who missed the Southampton Test to attend the birth of his second child.
“It’s not even a conversation,” Vaughan told BBC Sport. “You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight Tests and got hundreds.”
“He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I’m sorry for Denly — he’s just not good enough,” Vaughan said.
On the field, Jofra Archer struck twice to give England hope of victory in the first session yesterday.
The tourists were 35-3 at lunch, still needing a further 165 runs to reach a victory target of 200.
Archer and fellow fast bowler Mark Wood had taken all three wickets to fall.
Archer had earlier hit a useful 23, including four boundaries, before he was last man out in England’s second innings of 313.
He then forced John Campbell to retire hurt on 1 after his first ball of the innings struck the opener a painful blow on the toe before taking two wickets in quick succession.
Archer had Kraigg Brathwaite playing on for 4 and the then had Shamarh Brooks plumb LBW for a duck.
Hope drove James Anderson for two fours in three balls, but on 9 he had no answer to a Wood delivery that tailed into him.
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
Taipower on Sunday charged to their third straight win and took over first place in the Taiwan Football Premier League as previous leaders Taichung Futuro suffered their first defeat of the season, while Hang Yuan rallied from two goals down to complete a thrilling 3-2 victory over National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS). Heading into the 10th round of matches, unbeaten Taichung Futuro led the league with 21 points, but they fell to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Tatung at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung. In a match in which both defenses were on top and there
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning