Former captain says Denly must go

Reuters and AFP, SOUTHAMPTON, England





England should look beyond Joe Denly, but retain Zak Crawley when regular skipper Joe Root returns for the second Test against the West Indies, former England captain Michael Vaughan said on Saturday as the hosts entered the fifth day of the first Test, which was reaching a conclusion after press time last night.

Denly scored 18 and 29 in the Test and has now gone without a 50 in his past eight innings, while Kent teammate Crawley top-scored for England with 76 in the second innings.

Vaughan said Denly should make room for Root, who missed the Southampton Test to attend the birth of his second child.

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, second left, and teammate Ollie Pope, right, appeal unsuccessfully for LBW against West Indies batsman Roston Chase, left, as Ben Stokes grabs the ball during the first session of the final day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

“It’s not even a conversation,” Vaughan told BBC Sport. “You could argue that Denly was very lucky to have played 15 Test matches. There are a lot of players who have played only eight Tests and got hundreds.”

“He has missed his chance and they have to stick with Crawley. I’m sorry for Denly — he’s just not good enough,” Vaughan said.

On the field, Jofra Archer struck twice to give England hope of victory in the first session yesterday.

The tourists were 35-3 at lunch, still needing a further 165 runs to reach a victory target of 200.

Archer and fellow fast bowler Mark Wood had taken all three wickets to fall.

Archer had earlier hit a useful 23, including four boundaries, before he was last man out in England’s second innings of 313.

He then forced John Campbell to retire hurt on 1 after his first ball of the innings struck the opener a painful blow on the toe before taking two wickets in quick succession.

Archer had Kraigg Brathwaite playing on for 4 and the then had Shamarh Brooks plumb LBW for a duck.

Hope drove James Anderson for two fours in three balls, but on 9 he had no answer to a Wood delivery that tailed into him.