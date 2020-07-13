Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick as Manchester City ensured that they will finish in the Premier League’s top four with a 5-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday as the club wait to find out whether they will be allowed to compete in the Champions League next season.
City were handed a two-season ban from European competitions by UEFA in February, but appealed that decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is to deliver a verdict today.
On the field, there is no doubt Pep Guardiola’s men deserve their place among the elite of European soccer next season with another display that belied the 21-point gap between them and champions Liverpool.
Photo: Reuters
Too often City have failed to take their chances and been punished for defensive lapses at the other end.
However, there was never any chance of Brighton adding to their nine defeats this season once Sterling curled home his 25th goal of the season with unerring accuracy into the far corner.
Gabriel Jesus’ deflected shot came back off the crossbar and he then teed up Riyad Mahrez with some nifty footwork only for the Algerian to curl a great chance wide.
Jesus could be burdened with the responsibility of leading the line when City’s 2019-2020 Champions League season gets back under way next month with Sergio Aguero facing a race against time to be fit after knee surgery.
The Brazilian has not always been the most prolific finisher, but showed striker’s instincts to tap Rodrigo’s flick-on for a corner to make it 2-0 just before halftime with his 20th goal of the season.
Sterling notched his second of the night in unusual fashion by crashing home a header from Mahrez’s teasing cross.
Brighton did themselves no favors for the fourth as Mat Ryan spilled a Bernardo Silva shot that he should have held and Jesus teed up the Portuguese midfielder to roll into an unguarded net at the second attempt.
Guardiola rang the changes as he continues to prepare for next weekend’s FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal and the return of the Champions League.
Sterling was left on as Kevin de Bruyne and Jesus made way to give him the chance of securing a hat-trick and he did so with a hint of fortune as the ball ricocheted off his head after he had fallen to the floor inside the area and Dan Burn failed to clear the ball off the line.
Brighton are still not mathematically safe. They remain eight points above the relegation zone, but Graham Potter’s men should already have enough points on the board as third-from-the-bottom AFC Bournemouth face the daunting task of being City’s next opponents on Wednesday.
Elsewhere, Sheffield United dealt a blow to Chelsea’s chances of a top-four finish by thrashing the Blues 3-0 at Bramall Lane, while Liverpool’s winning run at Anfield came to an end in a 1-1 draw with Burnley.
In the early game yesterday, the Wolverhampton Wanderers downed Everton 3-0 to boost their top-four hopes, with Raul Jimenez, Leander Dendoncker and Diogo Jota scoring the goals.
Additional reporting by staff writer
Kamaru Usman put on a Fight Island masterclass yesterday to retain his UFC welterweight world title by grinding down a brave Jorge Masvidal in Abu Dhabi. “I’m at the top of the mountain and everyone’s looking at me,” said the 33-year-old Usman after scoring a unanimous points decision 50-45, 50-45 and 49-46 on the three judges’ cards. The Nigerian-American Usman (17-1) looked the fresher fighter, with Masvidal (35-14) having taken the UFC251 headline bout at just six days’ notice when Brazil’s Gilbert Burns (19-3) tested positive for COVID-19 and was unable to travel. The Las Vegas-based UFC pulled off a power-packed schedule with
Taipower on Sunday charged to their third straight win and took over first place in the Taiwan Football Premier League as previous leaders Taichung Futuro suffered their first defeat of the season, while Hang Yuan rallied from two goals down to complete a thrilling 3-2 victory over National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS). Heading into the 10th round of matches, unbeaten Taichung Futuro led the league with 21 points, but they fell to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Tatung at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung. In a match in which both defenses were on top and there
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
MONKEYS ALSO WIN: The Rakuten Monkeys kept the Brothers from the first-half title as they dominated the Uni-President Lions, scoring four in the fourth The CTBC Brothers still need another win to clinch the first-half CPBL title, despite thrashing the hapless Fubon Guardians 17-0 yesterday, after the Rakuten Monkeys beat the Uni-President Lions 9-2. Fans of CTBC Brothers were hoping to celebrate the first-half title, with a crowd of more than 10,000 packed into the Taichung Intercontinental Stadium for their home game against the Guardians. The figure was an attendance record for this year, when baseball and most other major sports events worldwide have been played in empty venues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Entering the game, CTBC had pushed their magic number down to 2, meaning