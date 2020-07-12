Wimbledon on Friday was hailed as “a class act” after the tournament agreed to split ￡10 million (US$12.62 million) among the 620 players who would have taken part in the tournament had it not been canceled this year.
The All England Club said that based on world rankings, 224 players who would have competed in qualifying would each receive ￡12,500 while the 256 players who would have featured in main draw singles would get ￡25,000.
In doubles, it would be ￡6,250, for wheelchair events ￡6,000 per player and ￡5,000 for quad wheelchair competitors.
Photo: Reuters
“Amazing news - always a class act and leader of our sport. Well done @Wimbledon - can’t wait to be back next year,” tweeted former world No. 1 and four-time major singles winner Kim Clijsters.
Wimbledon, which was to play its finals this weekend, was in April canceled for the first time since World War II due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We know these months of uncertainty have been very worrying for the players, many of whom have faced financial difficulty during this period and who would have quite rightly anticipated the opportunity to earn prize money at Wimbledon based on their world ranking,” All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said.
“We are pleased that our insurance policy has allowed us to recognize the impact of the cancelation on the players and that we are now in a position to offer this payment as a reward for the hard work they have invested in building their ranking to a point where they would have gained direct entry into The Championships 2020,” Lewis said.
Organizers would also distribute money to officials and some international umpires.
“Just when you thought you couldn’t love @Wimbledon any more,” tweeted Britain’s Marcus Willis, who reached the second round in 2016, where he lost to Roger Federer.
Willis was ranked No. 772 in the world at the time having played six rounds of qualifying.
His ￡50,000 prize money doubled his entire career earnings.
Meanwhile, the men’s singles seedings would revert to the world rankings at next year’s Wimbledon, after almost two decades of being based on grass-court form.
The All England Club said they had taken the decision after consultations with players’ groups.
Next year’s Wimbledon will is to run from June 28 to July 11.
“Given the quality of competition, entertainment and modern grass courts, following detailed discussion with the player groups, the AELTC [All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club] has decided that the grass court seeding formula used since 2002 has served its time,” the club said in a statement.
“From The Championships 2021, seeding for the gentlemen’s singles draw will be based solely on ranking. There will be no change to the method of seeding for the ladies’ singles draw,” it said.
Indian police are investigating an alleged betting scandal in which a sham cricket tournament was held in an Indian village and passed off as a Twenty20 contest played in Sri Lanka. Players portrayed as Sri Lankan cricketers played two matches on Monday last week that were broadcast with live commentary on YouTube, media reports said, along with ball-by-ball coverage on top Indian sports Web sites. The organizers hung Sri Lankan advertisements at the ground for added authenticity and put up tents to block the view from outside the remote rural venue, set in farmland next to a busy highway. Police said that they
Taipower on Sunday charged to their third straight win and took over first place in the Taiwan Football Premier League as previous leaders Taichung Futuro suffered their first defeat of the season, while Hang Yuan rallied from two goals down to complete a thrilling 3-2 victory over National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS). Heading into the 10th round of matches, unbeaten Taichung Futuro led the league with 21 points, but they fell to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Tatung at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung. In a match in which both defenses were on top and there
Thailand international Pitsamai Sornsai, a new arrival for Inter Taoyuan, is to lead her team against Taipei Bravo tomorrow in the 10th round of the Taiwan Mulan Football League. Sornsai, who is nicknamed Pui, has attracted interest from media and fans as the first foreigner signed to play in Taiwan’s women’s league. Inter are among six teams battling for the title this year. The addition of Sornsai is a boost for the international profile of women’s soccer in Taiwan and elevates the competition. The 31-year-old brings a wealth of experience, including from the Asian Football Confederation’s Women’s Championship, the Southeast Asian Games and
HOTSHOT: Luis Suarez scored his 194th goal for Barca, tying him with Ladislao Kubala as the club’s third-highest scorer, behind Cesar Rodriguez and Lionel Messi With another decisive penalty from Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid on Sunday extended their perfect run after the COVID-19 suspension and moved closer to their first Spanish title in three years. Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed as Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to maintain a four-point lead over Barcelona, who beat fifth-placed Villarreal 4-1. Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were among the scorers for Barcelona after assists from Lionel Messi. Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty to give Madrid their seventh straight victory and they remain the only team with a perfect record since La Liga resumed. “These three points are very