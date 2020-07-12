Crusaders beat Blues with strong finish

TOP TWO: Auckland lost their first match after a run of seven wins across competitions, while Canterbury kept their unbeaten record in Super Rugby Aotearoa intact

Reuters, WELLINGTON





The Canterbury Crusaders saw off an intense challenge from the Auckland Blues in a furious final quarter to complete a 26-15 victory in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Christchurch yesterday.

The home side have now won all four of their Super Rugby Aotearoa matches and ended the Blues’ seven-game winning streak across the wider Super Rugby tournament before the COVID-19 lockdown and the local competition.

The Crusaders seemed to be sparked into a furious response when center Braydon Ennor charged down an attempted conversion by Otere Black of a Rieko Ioane try.

Canterbury Crusaders winger George Bridge, center, is tackled by Auckland Blues defenders during their Super Rugby Aotearoa game at Rugby League Park in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AP

Ioane crossed in the 55th-minute when his side took a quick tap penalty following an attacking scrum that appeared to have been wrongly awarded by referee Paul Williams.

Richie Mo’unga then took a quick restart and gathered the ball, which resulted in the Crusaders storming back, with scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond crossing to give the home side a 16-15 lead, their first of the game.

Mo’unga added his fourth penalty and then Will Jordan scored his fifth try in his past three games to maintain their four-year winning streak at Rugby League Park in Christchurch.

Canterbury Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor runs the ball during their Super Rugby Aotearoa game against the Auckland Blues in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AP

The match had been billed all week as the long-awaited reignition of an intense rivalry that stretches back in provincial rugby for more than a century with both teams previously unbeaten in the New Zealand-only competition.

The near sell-out crowd was not disappointed, with the game played at near Test-match intensity, with the Blues creating immense early pressure.

The early momentum set up a 10th-minute try by Mark Telea before the Crusaders worked their way into Blues’ territory and forced a string of penalties, which allowed Mo’unga to ensure they were trailing 7-6 at halftime.

The Auckland Blues’ Mark Telea scores a try against the Canterbury Crusaders during their Super Rugby Aotearoa match in Christchurch, New Zealand, yesterday. Photo: AP

In Australia, the New South Wales Waratahs beat the Western Force 23-14 in their Super Rugby AU clash.

Additional reporting by staff writer