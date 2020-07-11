SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

West Indies eye lead

The West Indies were on track to take a lead in the first Test against England yesterday, reaching 192-5 in the second session with five wickets in hand. Resuming on 57-1, the touring side lost the wickets of Shai Hope (16) and Kraigg Brathwaite (65) in the first session at the Rose Bowl after England posted 204 all out on day 2. Shamarh Brooks (39), John Campbell (28) and Jermaine Blackwood (12) were out in the second session, with Roston Chase (16 not out) and Shane Dowrich (10 not out) at the crease at press time last night as the visitors eyed a first-innings lead.

SOCCER

Man United extend run

Manchester United extended their unbeaten run to 17 games with a 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Thursday, becoming the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by a three-goal margin. Mason Greenwood continued his rise to stardom with another thunderous finish after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty opened the scoring. Fernandes then teed up Paul Pogba to score his first goal in more than a year as United closed to within a point of the top four. Villa’s winless run stretches to 10 games as Dean Smith’s men remain rooted in the bottom three, four points adrift of safety with just four games to go. Elsewhere, AFC Bournemouth had a 90th-minute goal ruled out for handball and had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, while Everton and Southampton drew 1-1.

SOCCER

Inter stumble again

Inter allowed yet another game to slip from their grasp as Hellas Verona snatched a late equalizer to hold them to a 2-2 draw in Serie A on Thursday. Antonio Conte’s side appeared to have done the difficult part when they came from behind to lead 2-1 early in the second half only for Miguel Veloso to level for Verona with five minutes left. In Thursday’s other game, Udinese defeated SPAL 3-0.

SOCCER

Sevilla defeat Bilbao

Sevilla rallied in the second half to beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in La Liga on Thursday. The victory in Bilbao left Sevilla tied on points with third-place Atletico Madrid and increased the gap to fifth-place Villarreal to six points with three rounds to go. Only the top four qualify for next season’s Champions League. Japanese teenager Takefusa Kubo scored late to help RCD Mallorca beat Levante UD 2-0. Sociedad Deportiva Eibar stayed four points from safety after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by CD Leganes.

BADMINTON

Lin Dan may play again

Lin Dan has opened the door to playing again next year, just days after announcing his retirement from international competition at the age of 36. Lin on Saturday last week said that he would no longer compete for China, giving up on his hopes of qualifying for next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics. However, he told the Beijing Youth Daily that he has an eye on playing at China’s National Games next year. “If I gain weight in March next year, I won’t compete anymore,” he said. “If I don’t gain weight, I will continue to work hard. I also hope to have such an opportunity to work hard to participate in the 2021 National Games.”