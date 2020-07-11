CRICKET
West Indies eye lead
The West Indies were on track to take a lead in the first Test against England yesterday, reaching 192-5 in the second session with five wickets in hand. Resuming on 57-1, the touring side lost the wickets of Shai Hope (16) and Kraigg Brathwaite (65) in the first session at the Rose Bowl after England posted 204 all out on day 2. Shamarh Brooks (39), John Campbell (28) and Jermaine Blackwood (12) were out in the second session, with Roston Chase (16 not out) and Shane Dowrich (10 not out) at the crease at press time last night as the visitors eyed a first-innings lead.
SOCCER
Man United extend run
Manchester United extended their unbeaten run to 17 games with a 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Thursday, becoming the first team in Premier League history to win four consecutive games by a three-goal margin. Mason Greenwood continued his rise to stardom with another thunderous finish after Bruno Fernandes’ penalty opened the scoring. Fernandes then teed up Paul Pogba to score his first goal in more than a year as United closed to within a point of the top four. Villa’s winless run stretches to 10 games as Dean Smith’s men remain rooted in the bottom three, four points adrift of safety with just four games to go. Elsewhere, AFC Bournemouth had a 90th-minute goal ruled out for handball and had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, while Everton and Southampton drew 1-1.
SOCCER
Inter stumble again
Inter allowed yet another game to slip from their grasp as Hellas Verona snatched a late equalizer to hold them to a 2-2 draw in Serie A on Thursday. Antonio Conte’s side appeared to have done the difficult part when they came from behind to lead 2-1 early in the second half only for Miguel Veloso to level for Verona with five minutes left. In Thursday’s other game, Udinese defeated SPAL 3-0.
SOCCER
Sevilla defeat Bilbao
Sevilla rallied in the second half to beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in La Liga on Thursday. The victory in Bilbao left Sevilla tied on points with third-place Atletico Madrid and increased the gap to fifth-place Villarreal to six points with three rounds to go. Only the top four qualify for next season’s Champions League. Japanese teenager Takefusa Kubo scored late to help RCD Mallorca beat Levante UD 2-0. Sociedad Deportiva Eibar stayed four points from safety after being held to a 0-0 draw at home by CD Leganes.
BADMINTON
Lin Dan may play again
Lin Dan has opened the door to playing again next year, just days after announcing his retirement from international competition at the age of 36. Lin on Saturday last week said that he would no longer compete for China, giving up on his hopes of qualifying for next year’s postponed Tokyo Olympics. However, he told the Beijing Youth Daily that he has an eye on playing at China’s National Games next year. “If I gain weight in March next year, I won’t compete anymore,” he said. “If I don’t gain weight, I will continue to work hard. I also hope to have such an opportunity to work hard to participate in the 2021 National Games.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he had called in the “third umpire” as he announced that recreational cricket would be allowed to resume next weekend. In a radio interview earlier on Friday, Johnson angered thousands of club cricketers by saying that the amateur game was still not safe to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms. “It’s the teas, it’s the changing rooms and so on and so forth. There are other factors involved that generate proximity which you might not get in a game of tennis,” he said. Johnson had already
Indian police are investigating an alleged betting scandal in which a sham cricket tournament was held in an Indian village and passed off as a Twenty20 contest played in Sri Lanka. Players portrayed as Sri Lankan cricketers played two matches on Monday last week that were broadcast with live commentary on YouTube, media reports said, along with ball-by-ball coverage on top Indian sports Web sites. The organizers hung Sri Lankan advertisements at the ground for added authenticity and put up tents to block the view from outside the remote rural venue, set in farmland next to a busy highway. Police said that they
Taipower on Sunday charged to their third straight win and took over first place in the Taiwan Football Premier League as previous leaders Taichung Futuro suffered their first defeat of the season, while Hang Yuan rallied from two goals down to complete a thrilling 3-2 victory over National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS). Heading into the 10th round of matches, unbeaten Taichung Futuro led the league with 21 points, but they fell to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Tatung at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung. In a match in which both defenses were on top and there
HOTSHOT: Luis Suarez scored his 194th goal for Barca, tying him with Ladislao Kubala as the club’s third-highest scorer, behind Cesar Rodriguez and Lionel Messi With another decisive penalty from Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid on Sunday extended their perfect run after the COVID-19 suspension and moved closer to their first Spanish title in three years. Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed as Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to maintain a four-point lead over Barcelona, who beat fifth-placed Villarreal 4-1. Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were among the scorers for Barcelona after assists from Lionel Messi. Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty to give Madrid their seventh straight victory and they remain the only team with a perfect record since La Liga resumed. “These three points are very