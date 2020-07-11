Rugby Australia (RA) chairman Hamish McLennan yesterday said that their New Zealand counterpart is trying to dictate the terms of a possible trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition, amid reports that New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is seeking to limit the number of Australian teams involved.
Super Rugby was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the southern hemisphere competition is being discussed.
Australia and New Zealand have each started their own domestic competitions involving their Super Rugby teams and while there is support for a trans-Tasman version, details such as how many teams should be involved have yet to be ironed out.
“I love New Zealand and its people and we have strong cultural ties and a rich rugby heritage, but it feels a bit master-servant at the moment,” McLennan told the Sydney Morning Herald. “If we’re building up to the World Cup and rebuilding Australian rugby, we need the maximum amount of teams in the competition.”
Australia has fielded four teams in Super Rugby since 2018, but invited the Western Force, who were dumped from the competition after 2017, to join Super Rugby AU.
New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aotearoa features all five of the country’s Super Rugby sides.
McLennan said that RA wanted to include the Force in any new competition, making it at least 10 teams, while reports in New Zealand media have said that NZR wants just two or three Australian teams in a trans-Tasman tournament.
“From what I’ve heard, the Super Rugby clubs on both sides of the Tasman have been speaking and I hear they want a full-blown trans-Tasman competition as well,” McLennan said. “What we have is a much larger population of 25 million and a bigger economy, and it would be very sad if New Zealand didn’t tap into that.”
On the field, the Melbourne Rebels and the Queensland Reds drew 18-18 in a scrappy Super Rugby AU contest played in front of a small crowd at Brookvale Oval after the novelty of golden-point extra time failed to separate the sides.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he had called in the “third umpire” as he announced that recreational cricket would be allowed to resume next weekend. In a radio interview earlier on Friday, Johnson angered thousands of club cricketers by saying that the amateur game was still not safe to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms. “It’s the teas, it’s the changing rooms and so on and so forth. There are other factors involved that generate proximity which you might not get in a game of tennis,” he said. Johnson had already
Indian police are investigating an alleged betting scandal in which a sham cricket tournament was held in an Indian village and passed off as a Twenty20 contest played in Sri Lanka. Players portrayed as Sri Lankan cricketers played two matches on Monday last week that were broadcast with live commentary on YouTube, media reports said, along with ball-by-ball coverage on top Indian sports Web sites. The organizers hung Sri Lankan advertisements at the ground for added authenticity and put up tents to block the view from outside the remote rural venue, set in farmland next to a busy highway. Police said that they
Taipower on Sunday charged to their third straight win and took over first place in the Taiwan Football Premier League as previous leaders Taichung Futuro suffered their first defeat of the season, while Hang Yuan rallied from two goals down to complete a thrilling 3-2 victory over National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS). Heading into the 10th round of matches, unbeaten Taichung Futuro led the league with 21 points, but they fell to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Tatung at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung. In a match in which both defenses were on top and there
HOTSHOT: Luis Suarez scored his 194th goal for Barca, tying him with Ladislao Kubala as the club’s third-highest scorer, behind Cesar Rodriguez and Lionel Messi With another decisive penalty from Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid on Sunday extended their perfect run after the COVID-19 suspension and moved closer to their first Spanish title in three years. Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed as Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to maintain a four-point lead over Barcelona, who beat fifth-placed Villarreal 4-1. Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were among the scorers for Barcelona after assists from Lionel Messi. Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty to give Madrid their seventh straight victory and they remain the only team with a perfect record since La Liga resumed. “These three points are very