The MLB has its answer to penalty kicks, overtimes and shootouts, and it figures to stir just as much debate as all those other tiebreakers as it is to start each extra inning in its abbreviated, 60-game season by putting a runner on second base.
The rule has been used since 2018 in the minor leagues, where it created more action and settled games sooner.
“It’s like ‘arena baseball,’” said Scott Thorman, who managed the Kansas City Royals’ Single-A Carolina League affiliate in Wilmington, Delaware, last season.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Those words might cause traditionalists to shudder.
“I haven’t met anyone so far that likes it,” Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.
Dave Martinez, meet Christian Yelich.
“I think it’s great,” said Yelich, the Brewers outfielder and 2018 National League MVP. “As a player, there’s nothing worse than extra innings. Especially in a season like this, where you literally can’t take on that 15 or 16-inning game with just how rosters are constructed and pitchers not being built up to where they usually are and not really having the option to draw from this minor-league talent pool.”
Indeed, MLB is experimenting with the rule this year in part to prevent marathon games from causing long-term damage to pitching staff.
Brady Williams, who manages the Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple-A affiliate in Durham, North Carolina, said he initially considered the extra-inning format “Mickey Mouse baseball,” but eventually appreciated how it reduced his bullpen’s workload.
According to minor league data, 71 percent of extra-inning games ended after one or two more innings in 2016, and it was 74 percent in 2017. With the new rule in place, that number climbed to 93 percent each of the past two seasons.
Brewers general manager David Stearns, who backs the change, said that a game that lasts at least 15 innings “can impact you for weeks after that if they are compounded by other challenging games.”
“I think it makes sense in terms of trying to bring some finality to the game in this short season,” Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “And, frankly, in a year where we’re playing 60 games, why not try something different? Why not experiment a little bit?”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he had called in the “third umpire” as he announced that recreational cricket would be allowed to resume next weekend. In a radio interview earlier on Friday, Johnson angered thousands of club cricketers by saying that the amateur game was still not safe to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms. “It’s the teas, it’s the changing rooms and so on and so forth. There are other factors involved that generate proximity which you might not get in a game of tennis,” he said. Johnson had already
Indian police are investigating an alleged betting scandal in which a sham cricket tournament was held in an Indian village and passed off as a Twenty20 contest played in Sri Lanka. Players portrayed as Sri Lankan cricketers played two matches on Monday last week that were broadcast with live commentary on YouTube, media reports said, along with ball-by-ball coverage on top Indian sports Web sites. The organizers hung Sri Lankan advertisements at the ground for added authenticity and put up tents to block the view from outside the remote rural venue, set in farmland next to a busy highway. Police said that they
Taipower on Sunday charged to their third straight win and took over first place in the Taiwan Football Premier League as previous leaders Taichung Futuro suffered their first defeat of the season, while Hang Yuan rallied from two goals down to complete a thrilling 3-2 victory over National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS). Heading into the 10th round of matches, unbeaten Taichung Futuro led the league with 21 points, but they fell to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Tatung at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung. In a match in which both defenses were on top and there
HOTSHOT: Luis Suarez scored his 194th goal for Barca, tying him with Ladislao Kubala as the club’s third-highest scorer, behind Cesar Rodriguez and Lionel Messi With another decisive penalty from Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid on Sunday extended their perfect run after the COVID-19 suspension and moved closer to their first Spanish title in three years. Ramos scored his fifth goal since the season resumed as Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 to maintain a four-point lead over Barcelona, who beat fifth-placed Villarreal 4-1. Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were among the scorers for Barcelona after assists from Lionel Messi. Ramos converted a 73rd-minute penalty to give Madrid their seventh straight victory and they remain the only team with a perfect record since La Liga resumed. “These three points are very