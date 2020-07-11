Extra-inning rule stirs MLB debate

AP, MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin





The MLB has its answer to penalty kicks, overtimes and shootouts, and it figures to stir just as much debate as all those other tiebreakers as it is to start each extra inning in its abbreviated, 60-game season by putting a runner on second base.

The rule has been used since 2018 in the minor leagues, where it created more action and settled games sooner.

“It’s like ‘arena baseball,’” said Scott Thorman, who managed the Kansas City Royals’ Single-A Carolina League affiliate in Wilmington, Delaware, last season.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Andrew Suarez winds up during a modified batting practice at a training camp at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Those words might cause traditionalists to shudder.

“I haven’t met anyone so far that likes it,” Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez said.

Dave Martinez, meet Christian Yelich.

“I think it’s great,” said Yelich, the Brewers outfielder and 2018 National League MVP. “As a player, there’s nothing worse than extra innings. Especially in a season like this, where you literally can’t take on that 15 or 16-inning game with just how rosters are constructed and pitchers not being built up to where they usually are and not really having the option to draw from this minor-league talent pool.”

Indeed, MLB is experimenting with the rule this year in part to prevent marathon games from causing long-term damage to pitching staff.

Brady Williams, who manages the Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple-A affiliate in Durham, North Carolina, said he initially considered the extra-inning format “Mickey Mouse baseball,” but eventually appreciated how it reduced his bullpen’s workload.

According to minor league data, 71 percent of extra-inning games ended after one or two more innings in 2016, and it was 74 percent in 2017. With the new rule in place, that number climbed to 93 percent each of the past two seasons.

Brewers general manager David Stearns, who backs the change, said that a game that lasts at least 15 innings “can impact you for weeks after that if they are compounded by other challenging games.”

“I think it makes sense in terms of trying to bring some finality to the game in this short season,” Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “And, frankly, in a year where we’re playing 60 games, why not try something different? Why not experiment a little bit?”