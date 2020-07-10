SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

AFC league plan unveiled

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League is to resume in September with remaining group games played at centralized venues and a single-leg final in December, officials said yesterday. The continental club championship, featuring 32 teams stretching from Saudi Arabia in the west to Japan in the East, was suspended in March after just a handful of matches as travel restrictions were imposed across Asia amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Four rounds of West Zone group stage matches for teams largely based in the Middle East are to be played in 11 days from Sept. 14 to 24 at a venue still to be named. The East Zone has a greater match backlog and aims to complete group fixtures from Oct. 16 to Nov. 1, also at a centralized venue yet to be named. The knockout phase is to start immediately after the group stage is completed with matches reduced to one leg. The final is to be on Dec. 5.

OLYMPICS

Organizers dispute reports

Tokyo Olympics organizers expect to be able to use all the venues as originally planned at next year’s rearranged Games, several Japanese media firms reported yesterday. Securing venues was a top priority for organizers after the Games were pushed back to next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Kyodo and NHK, citing unnamed sources, said they were now confident they would be tied down for Olympics use again. However, at his regular weekly news conference, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya said that the reports were “optimistic” and that nothing had been announced. “We have seen a series of media reports concerning the status of securing venues for the Games in 2021,” Takaya said. “Tokyo 2020 is aware of these reports, but I need to be very clear ... this is not something on which Tokyo Metropolitan Government or the Tokyo organizing committee has made a formal announcement. The organising committee has not made such an announcement at this stage and during this process, it is very unfortunate to see such reports based on this optimistic view.”

RUGBY UNION

NZR awaits NRL decision

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is no longer “actively” working on the proposed hybrid match between the All Blacks and the rugby league world champion Kangaroos while they await a response from Australia, NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said yesterday. The governing body last month expressed interest in a showdown between the sides. It was less warmly welcomed by Australian media and the National Rugby League (NRL) was lambasted in some quarters for offering a leg-up to a rival rugby code. “We’re not actively working on this, the ball is firmly with the NRL at the moment,” Robinson told reporters on a conference call. “They may have got cold feet, but that’s okay with us, as we’ve got plenty going on as it is.” In April, NZR commissioned a review over the future of rugby in the country and a leaked draft of the report has triggered a torrent of speculation about the future of Super Rugby and the SANZAAR body that runs it. Robinson gave short shrift to reports that the NZR board was split over the details of plans for a trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition. “The report doesn’t land with the board until next week ... to say there’s division over something that hasn’t been discussed yet is ... nonsense,” he said.