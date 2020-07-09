SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SNOWBOARDING

Alex Pullin dead at 32

Australia’s double world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin drowned while spear fishing off a Gold Coast beach yesterday. Pullin, Australia’s flagbearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, was found by a snorkeler on an artificial reef just before 11am in waters off Palm Beach, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported. Lifeguards and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the 32-year-old on the beach after pulling him from the water, but he did not survive. “He didn’t have an oxygen mask, we understand he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef,” Gold Coast Police District Duty Officer Chris Tritton told Australian broadcaster Channel Nine. “It appears he was diving alone. There were other divers out there, but he was not with a friend.” Brisbane-based newspaper the Courier-Mail reported that Pullin was thought to have “suffered a shallow water blackout.” Pullin, nicknamed “Chumpy,” won world championship titles in snowboard cross in 2011 and 2013. “It is an incredibly sad day,” Olympic Winter Institute of Australia chief executive officer Geoff Lipshut said. Pullin had last month retired from his sport, but had yet to announce it, Lipshut said. “Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin was one of our great winter sports pioneers... He attacked every day with intensity and purpose,” he added.

FOOTBALL

Eagles player in post furor

Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday apologized for a series of social media posts condemned as anti-Semitic, and slammed by his team as “offensive and appalling.” Jackson triggered an outcry after posting comments he attributed to Adolf Hitler and separate posts praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on Instagram. White Jews “will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were,” one excerpt read. Jackson also shared posts about Farrakhan, who has been branded anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. “I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying... This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. The Eagles condemned Jackson’s posts in a strongly worded statement, hinting that the team might take disciplinary action against the 33-year-old.

SOCCER

Brazilians laugh at loss

Six years after Brazil suffered their most humiliating experience on a soccer pitch, the 7-1 FIFA World Cup thrashing on home soil at the hands of Germany has become a joke, an expression and even a meme. That infamous scoreline has taken on a meaning of its own to describe any kind of defeat or a heavy blow — physical or figurative. “They gave us a one-seven” or “that was a one-seven” has entered into common parlance in the land more accustomed to stunning victories and brilliant achievements. It was July 8, 2014, when the five-time champions suffered the worst defeat in their history and the biggest-ever loss by a team that has won the World Cup. The scoreline is not the only thing from that game to have become a cultural reference in Brazil. Now, when describing something that happens repeatedly, Brazilians say “and a German goal” or “was that another German goal?”