SNOWBOARDING
Alex Pullin dead at 32
Australia’s double world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin drowned while spear fishing off a Gold Coast beach yesterday. Pullin, Australia’s flagbearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, was found by a snorkeler on an artificial reef just before 11am in waters off Palm Beach, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported. Lifeguards and paramedics attempted to resuscitate the 32-year-old on the beach after pulling him from the water, but he did not survive. “He didn’t have an oxygen mask, we understand he was free diving and spearfishing out on the reef,” Gold Coast Police District Duty Officer Chris Tritton told Australian broadcaster Channel Nine. “It appears he was diving alone. There were other divers out there, but he was not with a friend.” Brisbane-based newspaper the Courier-Mail reported that Pullin was thought to have “suffered a shallow water blackout.” Pullin, nicknamed “Chumpy,” won world championship titles in snowboard cross in 2011 and 2013. “It is an incredibly sad day,” Olympic Winter Institute of Australia chief executive officer Geoff Lipshut said. Pullin had last month retired from his sport, but had yet to announce it, Lipshut said. “Alex ‘Chumpy’ Pullin was one of our great winter sports pioneers... He attacked every day with intensity and purpose,” he added.
FOOTBALL
Eagles player in post furor
Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeSean Jackson on Tuesday apologized for a series of social media posts condemned as anti-Semitic, and slammed by his team as “offensive and appalling.” Jackson triggered an outcry after posting comments he attributed to Adolf Hitler and separate posts praising Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on Instagram. White Jews “will extort America, their plan for world domination won’t work if the Negroes know who they were,” one excerpt read. Jackson also shared posts about Farrakhan, who has been branded anti-Semitic by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. “I do not have hatred towards anyone. I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying... This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused,” Jackson wrote on Instagram. The Eagles condemned Jackson’s posts in a strongly worded statement, hinting that the team might take disciplinary action against the 33-year-old.
SOCCER
Brazilians laugh at loss
Six years after Brazil suffered their most humiliating experience on a soccer pitch, the 7-1 FIFA World Cup thrashing on home soil at the hands of Germany has become a joke, an expression and even a meme. That infamous scoreline has taken on a meaning of its own to describe any kind of defeat or a heavy blow — physical or figurative. “They gave us a one-seven” or “that was a one-seven” has entered into common parlance in the land more accustomed to stunning victories and brilliant achievements. It was July 8, 2014, when the five-time champions suffered the worst defeat in their history and the biggest-ever loss by a team that has won the World Cup. The scoreline is not the only thing from that game to have become a cultural reference in Brazil. Now, when describing something that happens repeatedly, Brazilians say “and a German goal” or “was that another German goal?”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he had called in the “third umpire” as he announced that recreational cricket would be allowed to resume next weekend. In a radio interview earlier on Friday, Johnson angered thousands of club cricketers by saying that the amateur game was still not safe to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms. “It’s the teas, it’s the changing rooms and so on and so forth. There are other factors involved that generate proximity which you might not get in a game of tennis,” he said. Johnson had already
Hong Kong media reported that police briefly detained a man in a Liverpool team jersey who shouted “long live Liverpool” during anti-government protests on Wednesday, over suspicion that he was inciting independence. In-Media reported that the man was across the street from police officers who were conducting stop-and-searches on a group of protesters, when he shouted: “Long live Liverpool.” Others reportedly cheered and joined in the chant, before officers detained him. The man told In-Media that police had accused him of inciting Hong Kong independence, which now is a punishable crime. He said that he has been a fan of the English soccer
Indian police are investigating an alleged betting scandal in which a sham cricket tournament was held in an Indian village and passed off as a Twenty20 contest played in Sri Lanka. Players portrayed as Sri Lankan cricketers played two matches on Monday last week that were broadcast with live commentary on YouTube, media reports said, along with ball-by-ball coverage on top Indian sports Web sites. The organizers hung Sri Lankan advertisements at the ground for added authenticity and put up tents to block the view from outside the remote rural venue, set in farmland next to a busy highway. Police said that they
Taipower on Sunday charged to their third straight win and took over first place in the Taiwan Football Premier League as previous leaders Taichung Futuro suffered their first defeat of the season, while Hang Yuan rallied from two goals down to complete a thrilling 3-2 victory over National Taiwan University of Sport (NTUS). Heading into the 10th round of matches, unbeaten Taichung Futuro led the league with 21 points, but they fell to their first defeat of the season, a 1-0 loss to Tatung at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung. In a match in which both defenses were on top and there