Double world champion Fernando Alonso plans to make a Formula One comeback at the age of 39 next year with Renault, the team he won his titles with, after two seasons out of the sport.
“Renault DP World F1 Team is pleased to confirm Fernando Alonso alongside Esteban Ocon in its driver line-up for the 2021 season,” Renault said in a statement yesterday.
Alonso, who has notched up 32 wins and 97 podiums in 314 Grand Prix starts, is to replace Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, who is bound for McLaren at the end of this season.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Alonso, who won his two world championship titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, said that the French team had afforded him his “fondest memories” in Formula One.
“Renault is my family,” the 38-year-old Spaniard said.
“It’s a great source of pride and with an immense emotion I’m returning to the team that gave me my chance at the start of my career, and which now gives me the opportunity to return to the highest level,” he said.
Alonso left Formula One in 2018 after four fruitless years at McLaren, but is due to make a third attempt to win the Indianapolis 500 with McLaren next month.
Alonso said that he had bought into Renault’s project for the coming season.
“Their progress this winter gives credibility to the objectives for the 2022 season, and I will share all my racing experience with everyone from the engineers to the mechanics and my teammates,” he said.
“The team wants and has the means to get back on the podium, as do I,” he added.
Alonso’s third stint at Renault closes another door to four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel.
Vettel faces an uncertain future after Ferrari announced that he would leave at the end of the year and be replaced by Carlos Sainz.
Additional reporting by Reuters
