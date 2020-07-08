It was a night to remember for Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos.
The Argentine on Monday led his team to a crucial La Liga victory by scoring the winning goal early in the second half, before making the winning save deep in stoppage-time after replacing his team’s injured goalkeeper.
The 1-0 victory over Sociedad Deportiva Eibar strengthened Sevilla’s grip on fourth place and kept the team on track to secure the final UEFA Champions League berth.
Photo: AFP
With four matches remaining, Sevilla opened a six-point gap to fifth-placed Villarreal and they are within two points of third-placed Atletico Madrid.
Ocampos scored in the 56th minute, then had to put on the goalkeeper’s gloves after Tomas Vaclik hurt his leg colliding with an opponent in the final minute of stoppage-time.
Vaclik could not continue and Sevilla had already made all five substitutions.
Eibar had a throw-in and Ocampos ended up having to make a big save — from a shot by Eibar goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic — to secure his team the victory.
Dmitrovic had gone forward for the late throw-in and had a shot from close range after picking up a loose ball inside the penalty area, but Ocampos battered the ball away just before the final whistle.
“It was strange moment, for sure,” Ocampos said. “Sometimes I play around as a goalkeeper in training, but I never imagined that I would have to do it in the final minute of a game. The goalkeeper trainer just told me not to leave the net to avoid making a mistake, and the ball ended coming my way and I was able to make the save. We knew how important it was for us to win this match today.”
Ocampos earlier scored from close range after Jesus Navas cleared a couple of defenders and hit a cross toward the far post.
Eibar nearly equalized when a Kike Garcias shot hit the post before he collided with Vaclik as the goalkeeper charged from his net.
It was Sevilla’s second straight win after a streak of four consecutive draws, while it was a second consecutive loss for Eibar, who remained 16th, six points above the relegation zone.
Elsewhere, Real Sociedad’s struggles after the COVID-19 suspension continued with a 1-1 draw at Levante UD, reducing their chances of grabbing the final Champions League spot.
The result kept Sociedad in seventh place, while Levante remained 12th.
Alexander Isak put Sociedad ahead in the 12th minute, but the hosts equalized through Jose Luis Morales four minutes later.
