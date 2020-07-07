US’ DeChambeau muscles his way to three-shot win

Reuters





A bulked-up Bryson DeChambeau, who has been knocking on the door since the PGA Tour’s return from the COVID-19 suspension, on Sunday finally blew it open as he cruised to victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, Michigan.

World No. 10 DeChambeau, who arrived at Detroit Golf Club riding an impressive streak of six consecutive top-10 finishes, shot a seven-under 65 to reach 23-under for the week, three shots ahead of overnight leader Matthew Wolff (71).

DeChambeau, who re-emerged from the break packing serious muscle and startling distance off the tee, began the day three shots back of Wolff, but wasted little time taking over top spot on the leaderboard.

The American had four birdies through seven holes, and then added another at the par-four 10th where he drained a 22-foot putt to take complete control.

DeChambeau’s lone miscue came at the par-five 14th where he made bogey, which opened the door as Wolff shrugged off a rough front nine and made a late charge, but DeChambeau finished his round with three consecutive birdies to secure his sixth PGA Tour title.

The win marks DeChambeau’s fourth straight PGA Tour season with a triumph.

“This is a little emotional for me because I did do something a little different, I changed my body, changed my mindset in the game and I was able to accomplish a win while playing a completely different style of golf,” DeChambeau said. “And it’s pretty amazing to see that and I hope it’s an inspiration to a lot of people that if they set their mind to it, you can accomplish it. It just takes a lot of hard work.”

Kevin Kisner (66) finished five shots back in third place, while former Masters champion Danny Willett (66) was among a group of four a further two shots back.