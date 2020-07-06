Jordie Barrett gets Hurricanes off the mark

AFP, WELLINGTON





Jordie Barrett highlighted a fine performance on his return from injury with a booming 60m penalty as he led the Wellington Hurricanes to their first win in Super Rugby Aotearoa, 25-18 over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton yesterday.

It was a morale-boosting victory for the ’Canes in New Zealand’s revived Super Rugby competition, even though they finished with only 14 players after Scott Scrafton was shown a red card after receiving two yellows.

However, it added to a disappointing return to New Zealand for Waikato-born former Wales coach Warren Gatland as his side slumped to a fourth loss.

In a much-improved second half for the Chiefs, they improved from a 20-3 deficit at the turn to be one converted try from drawing level and Hurricanes skipper T.J. Perenara said that he was relieved to hear the final whistle.

“It was awesome for us to get that win. It’s been a tough couple of weeks for us,” Perenara said. “For us to be able to close that one out, even though the Chiefs put us under a lot of pressure at the end, was good for the boys.”

Chiefs captain Sam Cane said it was “hugely disappointing” to have lost four from four.

“It’s not like we’re not giving ourselves chances to win the game, we’re just not quite clinical enough to take them,” Cane said.

Barrett, who had been sidelined by a shoulder injury through the early rounds of the competition, made his presence felt from the start with a long cut-out pass that allowed Kobus van Wyk to stroll over unmarked for the opening try in the fourth minute.

The Chiefs stayed in the hunt for most of the first half and trailed 7-3 five minutes before halftime when Barrett led a 13-point burst to give the Hurricanes a 20-3 lead at the break.

The 22-year-old All Blacks utility punished the Chiefs with two penalties, including the monster from inside his own half, and converted a try by Du Plessis Kirifi.

Barrett, who brought a calming influence to the Hurricanes backline, was also instrumental after the break with a flick pass to put Van Wyk into space for his second try.

The Chiefs dominated possession, but for much of the game they struggled to make headway against a staunch Hurricanes defense.

Their points came from two Damian McKenzie penalties, a penalty try and a try to Lachlan Boshier.