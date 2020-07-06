Jordie Barrett highlighted a fine performance on his return from injury with a booming 60m penalty as he led the Wellington Hurricanes to their first win in Super Rugby Aotearoa, 25-18 over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton yesterday.
It was a morale-boosting victory for the ’Canes in New Zealand’s revived Super Rugby competition, even though they finished with only 14 players after Scott Scrafton was shown a red card after receiving two yellows.
However, it added to a disappointing return to New Zealand for Waikato-born former Wales coach Warren Gatland as his side slumped to a fourth loss.
In a much-improved second half for the Chiefs, they improved from a 20-3 deficit at the turn to be one converted try from drawing level and Hurricanes skipper T.J. Perenara said that he was relieved to hear the final whistle.
“It was awesome for us to get that win. It’s been a tough couple of weeks for us,” Perenara said. “For us to be able to close that one out, even though the Chiefs put us under a lot of pressure at the end, was good for the boys.”
Chiefs captain Sam Cane said it was “hugely disappointing” to have lost four from four.
“It’s not like we’re not giving ourselves chances to win the game, we’re just not quite clinical enough to take them,” Cane said.
Barrett, who had been sidelined by a shoulder injury through the early rounds of the competition, made his presence felt from the start with a long cut-out pass that allowed Kobus van Wyk to stroll over unmarked for the opening try in the fourth minute.
The Chiefs stayed in the hunt for most of the first half and trailed 7-3 five minutes before halftime when Barrett led a 13-point burst to give the Hurricanes a 20-3 lead at the break.
The 22-year-old All Blacks utility punished the Chiefs with two penalties, including the monster from inside his own half, and converted a try by Du Plessis Kirifi.
Barrett, who brought a calming influence to the Hurricanes backline, was also instrumental after the break with a flick pass to put Van Wyk into space for his second try.
The Chiefs dominated possession, but for much of the game they struggled to make headway against a staunch Hurricanes defense.
Their points came from two Damian McKenzie penalties, a penalty try and a try to Lachlan Boshier.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he had called in the “third umpire” as he announced that recreational cricket would be allowed to resume next weekend. In a radio interview earlier on Friday, Johnson angered thousands of club cricketers by saying that the amateur game was still not safe to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms. “It’s the teas, it’s the changing rooms and so on and so forth. There are other factors involved that generate proximity which you might not get in a game of tennis,” he said. Johnson had already
Hong Kong media reported that police briefly detained a man in a Liverpool team jersey who shouted “long live Liverpool” during anti-government protests on Wednesday, over suspicion that he was inciting independence. In-Media reported that the man was across the street from police officers who were conducting stop-and-searches on a group of protesters, when he shouted: “Long live Liverpool.” Others reportedly cheered and joined in the chant, before officers detained him. The man told In-Media that police had accused him of inciting Hong Kong independence, which now is a punishable crime. He said that he has been a fan of the English soccer
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is already in Florida with the rest of his Toronto teammates, and he knows the time to take a stand and counter the NBA plan to restart the season has passed, but his opinion on the matter has not changed. “It sucks,” VanVleet said on Monday in a videoconference of his choice to return to the court during the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter campaign. “It’s terrible timing, but that’s been 2020 for us. We all know the right thing to do is to not play, to take a stand. Morally, yes, that makes sense, but
Legendary batsman Everton Weekes, the last of the famed West Indies “Three Ws,” died on Wednesday at the age of 95 and was hailed as “a founding father” of the sport in the Caribbean. “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes,” Cricket West Indies (CWI) wrote on Twitter. “Our condolences go out to his family, friends and many fans around the world. May he rest in peace.” Barbadian Weekes was part of a feared post-World War II West Indies team who also featured Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell. Walcott died in