Late try helps Brumbies hold off Melbourne Rebels

Reuters, SYDNEY





Replacement Will Miller scored a 77th-minute try as the ACT Brumbies held off a fast-finishing Melbourne Rebels to win 31-23 in their Super Rugby AU clash in Canberra yesterday.

Loose forward Miller was shunted over from a driving maul following an attacking lineout to snuff out a Rebels fightback that had seen the visitors reduce an 18-point deficit to get to 24-23 with 10 minutes remaining.

Prior to the fightback, the Brumbies showcased their status as pre-competition favorites with a plan centered around their strong pack, defense and efficiency of execution when they had the ball.

Melbourne Rebels center Bill Meakes, center, looks out from a ruck during their Super Rugby AU match against the ACT Brumbies in Canberra yesterday. Photo: AFP

Winger Andy Muirhead, scrumhalf Joe Powell and hooker Folau Fainga’a scored first-half tries for the home side as they built a 19-6 lead, with Matt Toomua’s two penalties the only points for the visitors.

Brumbies winger Tom Wright extended the lead to 24-6 shortly after the break.

However, hooker Jordan Uelese and captain Dane Haylett-Petty crossed for tries to give the Rebels hopes of a surprise victory.

Rebels flyhalf Toomua, earning his 100th Super Rugby cap, kicked his third penalty in the 71st minute to get the visitors to just one point behind and with all the momentum.

The Brumbies then tightened up and drove Miller over to ensure they started the domestic competition with a win.