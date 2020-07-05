Replacement Will Miller scored a 77th-minute try as the ACT Brumbies held off a fast-finishing Melbourne Rebels to win 31-23 in their Super Rugby AU clash in Canberra yesterday.
Loose forward Miller was shunted over from a driving maul following an attacking lineout to snuff out a Rebels fightback that had seen the visitors reduce an 18-point deficit to get to 24-23 with 10 minutes remaining.
Prior to the fightback, the Brumbies showcased their status as pre-competition favorites with a plan centered around their strong pack, defense and efficiency of execution when they had the ball.
Winger Andy Muirhead, scrumhalf Joe Powell and hooker Folau Fainga’a scored first-half tries for the home side as they built a 19-6 lead, with Matt Toomua’s two penalties the only points for the visitors.
Brumbies winger Tom Wright extended the lead to 24-6 shortly after the break.
However, hooker Jordan Uelese and captain Dane Haylett-Petty crossed for tries to give the Rebels hopes of a surprise victory.
Rebels flyhalf Toomua, earning his 100th Super Rugby cap, kicked his third penalty in the 71st minute to get the visitors to just one point behind and with all the momentum.
The Brumbies then tightened up and drove Miller over to ensure they started the domestic competition with a win.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that he had called in the “third umpire” as he announced that recreational cricket would be allowed to resume next weekend. In a radio interview earlier on Friday, Johnson angered thousands of club cricketers by saying that the amateur game was still not safe to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic because of issues surrounding communal teas and dressing rooms. “It’s the teas, it’s the changing rooms and so on and so forth. There are other factors involved that generate proximity which you might not get in a game of tennis,” he said. Johnson had already
Hong Kong media reported that police briefly detained a man in a Liverpool team jersey who shouted “long live Liverpool” during anti-government protests on Wednesday, over suspicion that he was inciting independence. In-Media reported that the man was across the street from police officers who were conducting stop-and-searches on a group of protesters, when he shouted: “Long live Liverpool.” Others reportedly cheered and joined in the chant, before officers detained him. The man told In-Media that police had accused him of inciting Hong Kong independence, which now is a punishable crime. He said that he has been a fan of the English soccer
WOLFSBURG BEATEN: Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty, his 34th league goal this season, finishing as the top Bundesliga scorer for the fifth time Werder Bremen gave themselves hope of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga by thrashing Cologne 6-1 to grab a playoff place on the last day of the season, while champions Bayern Munich routed VfL Wolfsburg before lifting the trophy on Saturday. Japan striker Yuya Osako scored twice as Bremen stole the lifeline of the relegation/promotion playoff place from Fortuna Duesseldorf, who lost 3-0 against Union Berlin and were relegated with SC Paderborn, finishing one point behind Bremen. “We put in a great performance under pressure, but we are aware that we haven’t achieved anything — in the relegation playoff, the emotions will be
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is already in Florida with the rest of his Toronto teammates, and he knows the time to take a stand and counter the NBA plan to restart the season has passed, but his opinion on the matter has not changed. “It sucks,” VanVleet said on Monday in a videoconference of his choice to return to the court during the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter campaign. “It’s terrible timing, but that’s been 2020 for us. We all know the right thing to do is to not play, to take a stand. Morally, yes, that makes sense, but