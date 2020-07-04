SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





SOCCER

Messi departure expected

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has called off negotiations over renewing his contract with the club and is ready to leave the Catalans when his current deal expires next year, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported yesterday. The report said Messi and his father, Jorge, had begun discussing renewing his last deal with the club, which was signed in 2017, but that he no longer wishes to stay at the Camp Nou. The report said that Lionel Messi is angry about leaked media reports that appeared to make him seem responsible for events at the club. Barca trail Real Madrid by four points in the title race with five games remaining after Real beat Getafe 1-0 on Thursday. Earlier, Real Sociedad stayed in the race for European qualification by winning 2-1 at home against RCD Espanyol, while CA Osasuna beat Sociedad Deportiva Eibar 2-0.

SOCCER

Bremen held to draw

Werder Bremen were held to a 0-0 draw at home to second-division side Heidenheim in the Bundesliga promotion-relegation play-off first leg on Thursday. Bremen captain Niklas Moisander is suspended for the second leg on Monday after being sent off for a second yellow card.

SOCCER

Atalanta defeat Napoli

Atalanta BC beat SSC Napoli 2-0 in Serie A on Thursday to keep up the pressure on Inter in the fight for third place. Mario Pasalic and Robin Gosens scored in the second half to extend Atalanta’s club record tally to 82 league goals this season. They moved back to within four points of Inter. Napoli remained sixth, three points below AS Roma, who lost 2-0 against Udinese.

FOOTBALL

FedEx seeks name change

The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to change its name. “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx said in a statement on Thursday. The company paid the team US$205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

RUGBY UNION

Barrett to play in Japan

All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett yesterday confirmed he has signed a one-year deal to play for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan’s Top League club competition. Barrett is in the first year of a four-year deal with the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby, but has exercised a “sabbatical” option that allows him to take up a short-term contract overseas. He will join the Tokyo-based club next year, returning to New Zealand in time for the international season.

MOTORSPORT

Bell pulling double shift

Townsend Bell is putting his own unique twist on “double duty” by calling the IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before jetting to Florida to compete in the IMSA sports car race. The NBC Sports analyst on Thursday flew from California to Daytona International Speedway for a practice with his AIM Vasser Sullivan team. His itinerary has him traveling to Indianapolis, where he is due at the track at 9am today for his broadcasting duties. When the race ends, he is to take a plane to Daytona for the 6:10pm start. “For the love of the game,” Bell joked.