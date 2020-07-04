SOCCER
Messi departure expected
Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has called off negotiations over renewing his contract with the club and is ready to leave the Catalans when his current deal expires next year, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported yesterday. The report said Messi and his father, Jorge, had begun discussing renewing his last deal with the club, which was signed in 2017, but that he no longer wishes to stay at the Camp Nou. The report said that Lionel Messi is angry about leaked media reports that appeared to make him seem responsible for events at the club. Barca trail Real Madrid by four points in the title race with five games remaining after Real beat Getafe 1-0 on Thursday. Earlier, Real Sociedad stayed in the race for European qualification by winning 2-1 at home against RCD Espanyol, while CA Osasuna beat Sociedad Deportiva Eibar 2-0.
SOCCER
Bremen held to draw
Werder Bremen were held to a 0-0 draw at home to second-division side Heidenheim in the Bundesliga promotion-relegation play-off first leg on Thursday. Bremen captain Niklas Moisander is suspended for the second leg on Monday after being sent off for a second yellow card.
SOCCER
Atalanta defeat Napoli
Atalanta BC beat SSC Napoli 2-0 in Serie A on Thursday to keep up the pressure on Inter in the fight for third place. Mario Pasalic and Robin Gosens scored in the second half to extend Atalanta’s club record tally to 82 league goals this season. They moved back to within four points of Inter. Napoli remained sixth, three points below AS Roma, who lost 2-0 against Udinese.
FOOTBALL
FedEx seeks name change
The title sponsor of the Washington Redskins’ stadium wants the NFL team to change its name. “We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx said in a statement on Thursday. The company paid the team US$205 million in 1999 for the naming rights to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.
RUGBY UNION
Barrett to play in Japan
All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett yesterday confirmed he has signed a one-year deal to play for Suntory Sungoliath in Japan’s Top League club competition. Barrett is in the first year of a four-year deal with the Auckland Blues in Super Rugby, but has exercised a “sabbatical” option that allows him to take up a short-term contract overseas. He will join the Tokyo-based club next year, returning to New Zealand in time for the international season.
MOTORSPORT
Bell pulling double shift
Townsend Bell is putting his own unique twist on “double duty” by calling the IndyCar race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before jetting to Florida to compete in the IMSA sports car race. The NBC Sports analyst on Thursday flew from California to Daytona International Speedway for a practice with his AIM Vasser Sullivan team. His itinerary has him traveling to Indianapolis, where he is due at the track at 9am today for his broadcasting duties. When the race ends, he is to take a plane to Daytona for the 6:10pm start. “For the love of the game,” Bell joked.
STANDINGS: The Uni-President Lions’ victory pushed the CTBC Brothers to first place after they won their third straight game, beating the Fubon Guardians 6-3 The big bats of the Uni-President Lions were on fire in the CPBL yesterday as they crushed the Rakuten Monkeys 21-5 in Taoyuan, with outfielder Lin An-ko driving in seven runs on five hits and two homers. The result enabled the CTBC Brothers to take the No. 1 spot after they beat the Fubon Guardians 6-3. It was a highlight reel for the Taiwanese-Argentinian star Lin, who drilled two homers amid a heated home-run race between himself, now on 16 for the season, and Lions teammate Su Chih-chieh, who is on 18. Lin performed outstandingly, collecting five hits at six at-bats to drive
Hong Kong media reported that police briefly detained a man in a Liverpool team jersey who shouted “long live Liverpool” during anti-government protests on Wednesday, over suspicion that he was inciting independence. In-Media reported that the man was across the street from police officers who were conducting stop-and-searches on a group of protesters, when he shouted: “Long live Liverpool.” Others reportedly cheered and joined in the chant, before officers detained him. The man told In-Media that police had accused him of inciting Hong Kong independence, which now is a punishable crime. He said that he has been a fan of the English soccer
WOLFSBURG BEATEN: Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty, his 34th league goal this season, finishing as the top Bundesliga scorer for the fifth time Werder Bremen gave themselves hope of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga by thrashing Cologne 6-1 to grab a playoff place on the last day of the season, while champions Bayern Munich routed VfL Wolfsburg before lifting the trophy on Saturday. Japan striker Yuya Osako scored twice as Bremen stole the lifeline of the relegation/promotion playoff place from Fortuna Duesseldorf, who lost 3-0 against Union Berlin and were relegated with SC Paderborn, finishing one point behind Bremen. “We put in a great performance under pressure, but we are aware that we haven’t achieved anything — in the relegation playoff, the emotions will be
Alexis Lafreniere was supposed to walk on stage on Friday night in Montreal as the top pick in the NHL draft. After the COVID-19 pandemic paused the hockey season and postponed that possibility, Lafreniere was supposed to find out Friday night where he would be going when the league held its draft lottery. Instead, he must wait a little bit longer. Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs — if play resumes. “We all knew