Team New Zealand head rejects misspending claims

AP, AUCKLAND, New Zealand





Team New Zealand general manager Grant Dalton yesterday said that allegations the America’s Cup defender might have misused public money are part of a “deliberate, sinister and highly orchestrated attack” on the team’s integrity.

Dalton rejected allegations that have led the New Zealand government to suspend its funding of Team New Zealand, six months out from the start of the America’s Cup regatta.

Team New Zealand and their events arm, America’s Cup Events (ACE), were victims of a “highly orchestrated attack on our integrity and credibility by people with questionable motives,” Dalton said in a statement.

Team New Zealand general manager Grant Dalton, left, speaks at a news conference in Hamilton, Bermuda, on June 26, 2017. Photo: AFP

The New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Thursday announced that it was suspending its financial contributions to ACE until it has completed an investigation of the organization’s structure and finances.

The ministry on June 22 wrote to Team New Zealand and ACE, both of which are headed by Dalton, saying that a private company it had commission to investigate the organizations’ finances had raised “serious matters.”

It also expressed concerns about ACE’s ability to stage a safe and successful America’s Cup.

New Zealand media obtained a copy of the letter on Wednesday and have also obtained a copy of the report prepared by the company assigned by the business ministry to look into Team New Zealand and ACE.

Team New Zealand obtained an injunction temporarily preventing publication of that report.

Dalton said the New Zealand media had created a “kangaroo court” to publicly try Team New Zealand.

The ministry letter said it had found that public money paid toward the staging of the America’s Cup had not been used for that purpose and it highlighted a US$1.9 million loan from ACE to Team New Zealand.

It also referred to a US$650,000 payment to a Hungarian bank that Dalton said was the result of a sophisticated scam.

“We want to reassure all of our supporters, our sponsors and partners that there has been no misappropriation of public money and we are working with MBIE to clear all allegations,” Dalton said.

He said the claims are “a text-book case of intentional reputational damage 101.”

“It is a deliberate, sinister and highly orchestrated attack which includes anonymous tip-offs, recordings and document leaks,” Dalton said. “Informants orchestrate unfair accusations, bypassing normal processes and going straight to external authorities. The authorities quite correctly look into the claims.”