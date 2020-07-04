Team New Zealand general manager Grant Dalton yesterday said that allegations the America’s Cup defender might have misused public money are part of a “deliberate, sinister and highly orchestrated attack” on the team’s integrity.
Dalton rejected allegations that have led the New Zealand government to suspend its funding of Team New Zealand, six months out from the start of the America’s Cup regatta.
Team New Zealand and their events arm, America’s Cup Events (ACE), were victims of a “highly orchestrated attack on our integrity and credibility by people with questionable motives,” Dalton said in a statement.
Photo: AFP
The New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Thursday announced that it was suspending its financial contributions to ACE until it has completed an investigation of the organization’s structure and finances.
The ministry on June 22 wrote to Team New Zealand and ACE, both of which are headed by Dalton, saying that a private company it had commission to investigate the organizations’ finances had raised “serious matters.”
It also expressed concerns about ACE’s ability to stage a safe and successful America’s Cup.
New Zealand media obtained a copy of the letter on Wednesday and have also obtained a copy of the report prepared by the company assigned by the business ministry to look into Team New Zealand and ACE.
Team New Zealand obtained an injunction temporarily preventing publication of that report.
Dalton said the New Zealand media had created a “kangaroo court” to publicly try Team New Zealand.
The ministry letter said it had found that public money paid toward the staging of the America’s Cup had not been used for that purpose and it highlighted a US$1.9 million loan from ACE to Team New Zealand.
It also referred to a US$650,000 payment to a Hungarian bank that Dalton said was the result of a sophisticated scam.
“We want to reassure all of our supporters, our sponsors and partners that there has been no misappropriation of public money and we are working with MBIE to clear all allegations,” Dalton said.
He said the claims are “a text-book case of intentional reputational damage 101.”
“It is a deliberate, sinister and highly orchestrated attack which includes anonymous tip-offs, recordings and document leaks,” Dalton said. “Informants orchestrate unfair accusations, bypassing normal processes and going straight to external authorities. The authorities quite correctly look into the claims.”
STANDINGS: The Uni-President Lions’ victory pushed the CTBC Brothers to first place after they won their third straight game, beating the Fubon Guardians 6-3 The big bats of the Uni-President Lions were on fire in the CPBL yesterday as they crushed the Rakuten Monkeys 21-5 in Taoyuan, with outfielder Lin An-ko driving in seven runs on five hits and two homers. The result enabled the CTBC Brothers to take the No. 1 spot after they beat the Fubon Guardians 6-3. It was a highlight reel for the Taiwanese-Argentinian star Lin, who drilled two homers amid a heated home-run race between himself, now on 16 for the season, and Lions teammate Su Chih-chieh, who is on 18. Lin performed outstandingly, collecting five hits at six at-bats to drive
Hong Kong media reported that police briefly detained a man in a Liverpool team jersey who shouted “long live Liverpool” during anti-government protests on Wednesday, over suspicion that he was inciting independence. In-Media reported that the man was across the street from police officers who were conducting stop-and-searches on a group of protesters, when he shouted: “Long live Liverpool.” Others reportedly cheered and joined in the chant, before officers detained him. The man told In-Media that police had accused him of inciting Hong Kong independence, which now is a punishable crime. He said that he has been a fan of the English soccer
WOLFSBURG BEATEN: Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski scored from a penalty, his 34th league goal this season, finishing as the top Bundesliga scorer for the fifth time Werder Bremen gave themselves hope of avoiding relegation from the Bundesliga by thrashing Cologne 6-1 to grab a playoff place on the last day of the season, while champions Bayern Munich routed VfL Wolfsburg before lifting the trophy on Saturday. Japan striker Yuya Osako scored twice as Bremen stole the lifeline of the relegation/promotion playoff place from Fortuna Duesseldorf, who lost 3-0 against Union Berlin and were relegated with SC Paderborn, finishing one point behind Bremen. “We put in a great performance under pressure, but we are aware that we haven’t achieved anything — in the relegation playoff, the emotions will be
Alexis Lafreniere was supposed to walk on stage on Friday night in Montreal as the top pick in the NHL draft. After the COVID-19 pandemic paused the hockey season and postponed that possibility, Lafreniere was supposed to find out Friday night where he would be going when the league held its draft lottery. Instead, he must wait a little bit longer. Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing among the eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs — if play resumes. “We all knew