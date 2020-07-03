West Ham stun Chelsea; Arsenal rally

DENIED: Chelsea, who had hoped to take advantage of Leicester City’s defeat at Everton, were instead beaten for the first time since the restart of the Premier League

AFP, LONDON





West Ham United on Wednesday rocked Chelsea’s top-four hopes and boosted their survival bid with a dramatic 3-2 win, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice as Arsenal climbed back into European contention with a 4-0 thrashing of Norwich City.

Chelsea were hoping to take advantage of third-placed Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat at Everton earlier in the day, but the Blues were instead beaten for the first time since the Premier League restart.

West Ham were denied the opening goal at the London Stadium when the video assistant referee ruled that Michail Antonio was offside as he lay on the ground while Tomas Soucek slotted home.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang controls the ball in their Premier League match against Norwich City at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Willian fired Chelsea ahead from the penalty spot five minutes before halftime after Issa Diop tripped Christian Pulisic.

Soucek headed home in first-half stoppage-time as West Ham finally scored their first goal since the restart.

Antonio put West Ham in front in the 51st minute when he slid in to convert Jarrod Bowen’s cross.

Willian’s superb 70th-minute free-kick drew Chelsea level, but it was West Ham who broke away to win it in the 89th minute when substitute Andriy Yarmolenko finished a brilliant counterattack.

Chelsea are one point behind Leicester and only two ahead of Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers as the race to qualify for the UEFA Champions League intensifies with six games left.

West Ham’s crucial first win since the restart moved them three points clear of the relegation zone.

At the Emirates Stadium, Aubameyang moved alongside Jamie Vardy as the Premier League’s top scorer on 19 goals, on a night of contrasting fortunes for the Golden Boot contenders.

Arsenal registered a third straight win to move up to seventh against a Norwich side ever more resigned to relegation.

Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul did his side no favors by gifting the opener to Aubameyang when he was caught trying to dribble past the Gabon international.

Aubameyang’s first goal saw him reach 50 Premier League goals in 79 appearances — making him the fastest Arsenal player to reach that landmark.

“A player that is able to score as many goals as he has done in that short space of time tells you everything about the importance that he has for us,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said.

Aubameyang turned provider for Granit Xhaka to make it 2-0 before halftime and was then handed another gift when Norwich striker Josip Drmic teed him up to make it 3-0.

Cedric Soares, signed from Southampton in January, made his debut one to remember with a long-range strike nine minutes from time to round off the scoring.

Leicester are heading in the opposite direction as their winless run since English soccer’s restart stretched to four games.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson’s penalty gave Everton the perfect start at Goodison Park.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s fortunate goal as the ball ricocheted in off his face reduced Leicester’s arrears and they pressed hard for an equalizer in the closing stages.

Michael Keane’s clearance off the line spared Jordan Pickford’s blushes after another huge error from the England No. 1.

“Our form hasn’t been the best for a period now, but we still have it in our hands to achieve what would be a dream for us, getting into the top four,” Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said. “But we can only get that if the performance is right.”

At the bottom of the table, AFC Bournemouth also suffered a huge blow in their battle to beat the drop with a humiliating 4-1 home defeat by Newcastle United.