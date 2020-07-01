SPORTS BRIEFS

SPAIN

Getafe down Sociedad

Jaime Mata on Monday scored twice as Getafe beat fellow European hopefuls Real Sociedad 2-1 in La Liga to give their push for UEFA Champions League qualification a boost. Getafe had seen their top-four bid hit by a four-game winless streak since the league restarted following the COVID-19 suspension, but they moved back to within two points of fourth-placed Sevilla. Sociedad, who were in the Champions League places before the suspension, have picked up just one point from a possible 15 since and are now seven points adrift in seventh. Sevilla’s 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid on Friday last week had given Getafe a chance of narrowing the gap and they took a 20th-minute lead through a Mata penalty. Former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj leveled for the visitors 10 minutes after halftime, but Mata had the final word with seven minutes remaining as he latched onto Jorge Molina’s quick throw-in and poked in from the tightest of angles.

SPAIN

Valencia fire Celades

Valencia on Monday fired coach Albert Celades after a run of bad results culminated with a defeat by the La Liga club’s bitter local rivals Villarreal at the weekend. Valencia have picked up a meager four points from a possible 15 since the COVID-19 suspension, dropping to eighth place. “Valencia have informed Albert Celades of his immediate release,” a statement said. Former caretaker coach Voro has been called in as a temporary replacement for the sixth time. Celades took over at Mestalla in September last year after the surprise sacking of previous boss Marcelino, who had led the club to back-to-back fourth-placed finishes.

SPAIN AND ITALY

Arthur, Pjanic swap clubs

Barcelona midfielder Arthur is to join Juventus at the end of the season, with Miralem Pjanic moving in the opposite direction, the two clubs announced on Monday. Barcelona said that they had paid 60 million euros (US$67.4 million) plus a potential 5 million euros more in bonuses for Bosnian playmaker Pjanic after earlier confirming Juventus would pay 72 million euros plus 10 million euros in variables for Arthur. The two deals went through separately, allowing both clubs to boost their profit figures at the end of the financial year yesterday. Pjanic’s four-year contract includes a release clause of 400 million euros, while Juventus said that Arthur’s contract would run for five years. The players are remain with their current teams until the end of this season, including the UEFA Champions League next month.

ITALY

Benevento promoted

Benevento, coached by former AC Milan and Juventus striker Filippo Inzaghi, on Monday secured promotion to Serie A for the second time in their history with seven games to spare. They edged out SS Juve Stabia 1-0 to move 24 points clear of third place, with the top two guaranteed promotion. Inzaghi’s men have only lost once in Serie B all season. Benevento previously played in the top flight in the 2017-2018 season, when they infamously set the record for most consecutive defeats to start a season in one of Europe’s top five leagues, suffering 14 straight losses. It was a run that was snapped when goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli’s stoppage-time header grabbed a dramatic draw with AC Milan.