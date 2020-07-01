Ben Stokes on Monday said that he was “proud” to be in a position where he might replace Joe Root as England skipper against the West Indies, even though he has not captained a side since he was a teenager.
England vice captain Stokes could find himself leading out the team for next week’s first Test at Southampton — or later in the three-match series — should Root be absent attending the birth of his second child and the all-rounder said that he would accept the “huge honor” if it came his way.
“Even if it’s only the once you can still say: ‘Yeah, I’ve captained England,’” he told a news conference.
Stokes was restored to his position as Test vice captain in July last year, nearly a year after being found not guilty of affray following an incident outside a nightclub.
“After that happened it was: ‘Right, what am I going to do from this point forward?” Stokes told Sky Sports in a separate interview. “How am I going to carry and conduct myself?”
“I’m quite proud to say I’m in this situation through hard work and determination. I wanted to get better and it’s been no fluke,” he said.
However, Stokes, who last led a cricket team aged 16 for Durham Academy, said that the captaincy had never been on his list of priorities.
“I’ve never set a goal to want to be a captain,” the 29-year-old said. “Alastair Cook was always destined to be England captain after Andrew Strauss. Joe Root was always destined to be captain after Alastair Cook. If I’m being honest, I’m not one of those that people would necessarily associate [as] the next England captain.”
With Stokes already England’s star all-rounder, analysts have said that he does not need the extra responsibility of captaincy as well, but Stokes, who jokingly said that he would have “nine slips and a gully” as captain, insisted leadership would not dull his attacking approach.
Last year he played a key role in England’s Cricket World Cup triumph, before scoring a stunning century at Headingley to win an astounding Test against Australia.
“Even if I am in charge that’s not going to change the way that I go about things, in terms of how I want to influence the game, which is try to make a positive effect with the ball or bat in my hand,” Stokes said.
England national selector Ed Smith and his panel pick the team, but the England captain traditionally has an influence on the XI.
“I might not have as many friends after this Test match,” Stokes said.
