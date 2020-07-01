Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is already in Florida with the rest of his Toronto teammates, and he knows the time to take a stand and counter the NBA plan to restart the season has passed, but his opinion on the matter has not changed.
“It sucks,” VanVleet said on Monday in a videoconference of his choice to return to the court during the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter campaign. “It’s terrible timing, but that’s been 2020 for us. We all know the right thing to do is to not play, to take a stand. Morally, yes, that makes sense, but life goes on. We’re all young, black guys. None of us want to give any money back. I don’t think that we should. I think that money can be used in a number of different ways.”
“This is not going to end this summer regardless, or over the next couple of months,” he said. “This issue, racial injustice, social injustice, police brutality, all these things are not ending anytime soon. Our fight was long term. That was part of my decision, but if the league, or more of my guys, would have come together and said we didn’t want to play, I would have sat out as well.”
Photo: Dan Hamilton-USA Today
“I wouldn’t have even fought it. I think most of us decided to play. It’s something we’ll have to live with,” he added. “I trust that my heart’s in the right place and I’m doing enough to make change.”
Raptors president Masai Ujiri is the only black team president in the NBA. He said it is not lost on him, his players or peers what hangs in the balance in the coming weeks.
“First of all, this is a really interesting time,” Ujiri said. “Black lives do matter and we’re really going to use this platform, I think. It’s continuous right? This is something that I don’t think is going to stop. Because, so there’s so much — so, so much to be addressed.”
STANDINGS: The Uni-President Lions’ victory pushed the CTBC Brothers to first place after they won their third straight game, beating the Fubon Guardians 6-3 The big bats of the Uni-President Lions were on fire in the CPBL yesterday as they crushed the Rakuten Monkeys 21-5 in Taoyuan, with outfielder Lin An-ko driving in seven runs on five hits and two homers. The result enabled the CTBC Brothers to take the No. 1 spot after they beat the Fubon Guardians 6-3. It was a highlight reel for the Taiwanese-Argentinian star Lin, who drilled two homers amid a heated home-run race between himself, now on 16 for the season, and Lions teammate Su Chih-chieh, who is on 18. Lin performed outstandingly, collecting five hits at six at-bats to drive
GERMAN LEADER: Liverpool’s 19th English title, one behind Manchester United’s record of 20, owes much to the transformational impact of coach Juergen Klopp Liverpool on Thursday ended a 30-year wait for the English title as they were crowned Premier League champions, triggering jubilant scenes as fans ignored social distancing measures to celebrate uproariously. Juergen Klopp’s men sealed a 19th league title with a record seven games remaining after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat of second-placed Manchester City left the defending champions an unbridgeable 23 points adrift. Liverpool’s first English title since 1989-1990 — delayed by the COVID-19 suspension — earns them their maiden trophy in the Premier League, which was introduced in 1992-1993 and has been won 13 times by their archrivals Manchester United. Klopp was in tears
‘NOT SURPRISING’: Andy Murray criticized Novak Djokovic for staging the Adria Tour without any precautions after the Serbian and other players tested positive for COVID-19 Andy Murray said he has low expectations on his latest return from injury despite winning his first match for seven months at the Battle of the Brits tournament on Tuesday. Murray, 33, is aiming to compete in a Grand Slam for the first time since January last year at the US and French Opens in the next few months. The Scot had career-saving hip surgery last year, before his latest long-term injury layoff due to a pelvic injury. Although his play showed plenty of rustiness, Murray was still too good for world No. 211 Liam Broady as he won 6-2, 6-2 at the