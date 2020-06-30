Alessandro Bastoni on Sunday completed Inter’s late comeback as they scored twice in the final six minutes to beat Parma 2-1, while Atalanta BC made it three wins in a row since the Serie A restart.
Gervinho gave Parma a first-half lead at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, but Inter, who conceded a last-gasp equalizer at home to US Sassuolo last week, fought back with headers from Stefan de Vrij and Bastoni to snatch a vital win.
Inter stayed eight points adrift of leaders Juventus and four behind second-placed SS Lazio with 10 matches remaining.
Photo: AFP
“I thought it was a more than deserved victory. Thoroughly deserved,” Inter assistant coach Cristian Stellini told Sky Sport Italia, with coach Antonio Conte forced to watch from the stands as he served a touchline ban.
Atalanta consolidated their grip on fourth place thanks to two stunning goals from Luis Muriel, who came on as a second-half substitute in their 3-2 win at Udinese.
The Colombia international put his team ahead with a magnificent 71st-minute free-kick, after Kevin Lasagna had leveled for Udinese in the 31st minute following Duvan Zapata’s early opener for the away side.
Muriel then put Atalanta two goals ahead with a volley that ensured Lasagna’s second three minutes from time made no difference.
AS Roma are facing another season out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 2-0 at AC Milan.
Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu scored late to give Milan victory at a stifling San Siro to put Stefano Pioli’s side three points away from the final UEFA Europa League place held by SSC Napoli, who beat bottom side SPAL 3-1 in Naples.
Gennaro Gattuso’s side came out on top at the Stadio San Paolo thanks to goals from Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Amin Younes.
Roma stay fifth, but are only three points ahead of Napoli and nine behind Atalanta.
Both teams started slowly, but Milan dominated after halftime, with Rebic breaking through on 76 minutes, rifling the ball into the roof of the net at the third attempt after a frantic scramble following a Davide Zappacosta blunder.
Calhanoglu converted a penalty with a minute to go after Chris Smalling fouled Theo Hernandez in the area to earn a second win in a week, despite the absence of star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a calf problem.
“We were looking for a win against strong opponents and we deserved to get it,” Pioli said. “This victory gives us confidence to try to hit the goal of bringing Milan back to Europe. [Ibrahimovic] helped us raise our level. Let’s not forget that we only lost one game with him, but the team is doing well without him and his return gives us other solutions.”
Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said that his side were struggling.
“They [Milan] were fresher in the second half,” Fonseca said. “I’m worried about physical fitness, we will play in two days.”
UC Sampdoria sank further into the relegation mire after a 2-1 home defeat to Bologna which leaves them just a point above the drop zone, while Rogerio struck in the sixth minute of stoppage-time to earn a 3-3 draw for Sassuolo against Hellas Verona.
Egypt’s musclemen are frustrated with working out at home due to COVID-19 restrictions and are raring to get back to grueling routines at their gyms, where they also earn a living. With massive biceps and a gleaming six-pack, 33-year-old Mohamed Ali — who goes by his nickname Asab, a reference in Arabic to his bulging veins — is a personal trainer and veteran participant of several bodybuilding championships with Egypt’s national team, which has a history of garnering gold medals on the world stage. However, at his home in a gated community in eastern Cairo, Asab said that he was not in
STANDINGS: The Uni-President Lions’ victory pushed the CTBC Brothers to first place after they won their third straight game, beating the Fubon Guardians 6-3 The big bats of the Uni-President Lions were on fire in the CPBL yesterday as they crushed the Rakuten Monkeys 21-5 in Taoyuan, with outfielder Lin An-ko driving in seven runs on five hits and two homers. The result enabled the CTBC Brothers to take the No. 1 spot after they beat the Fubon Guardians 6-3. It was a highlight reel for the Taiwanese-Argentinian star Lin, who drilled two homers amid a heated home-run race between himself, now on 16 for the season, and Lions teammate Su Chih-chieh, who is on 18. Lin performed outstandingly, collecting five hits at six at-bats to drive
GERMAN LEADER: Liverpool’s 19th English title, one behind Manchester United’s record of 20, owes much to the transformational impact of coach Juergen Klopp Liverpool on Thursday ended a 30-year wait for the English title as they were crowned Premier League champions, triggering jubilant scenes as fans ignored social distancing measures to celebrate uproariously. Juergen Klopp’s men sealed a 19th league title with a record seven games remaining after Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat of second-placed Manchester City left the defending champions an unbridgeable 23 points adrift. Liverpool’s first English title since 1989-1990 — delayed by the COVID-19 suspension — earns them their maiden trophy in the Premier League, which was introduced in 1992-1993 and has been won 13 times by their archrivals Manchester United. Klopp was in tears
The Toronto Raptors arrived on Monday in southwest Florida, set to begin their preparations for next month’s restart of the NBA season. If the Raptors return to the NBA Finals, they could be in Florida for nearly four full months. The reigning NBA champions are later this week to start training for the season restart at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, making that school their home base until they head north to the Disney complex near Orlando, Florida, on about July 7. They landed on Monday afternoon in Fort Myers, then boarded buses for the team hotel. Toronto’s arrival comes as Florida