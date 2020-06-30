Inter rally to beat Parma, Muriel stars for Atalanta

AFP, MILAN, Italy





Alessandro Bastoni on Sunday completed Inter’s late comeback as they scored twice in the final six minutes to beat Parma 2-1, while Atalanta BC made it three wins in a row since the Serie A restart.

Gervinho gave Parma a first-half lead at the Stadio Ennio Tardini, but Inter, who conceded a last-gasp equalizer at home to US Sassuolo last week, fought back with headers from Stefan de Vrij and Bastoni to snatch a vital win.

Inter stayed eight points adrift of leaders Juventus and four behind second-placed SS Lazio with 10 matches remaining.

Inter’s Romelu Lukaku, right, shoots past Parma’s Hernani in their Serie A match at the Stadio Ennio-Tardini in Parma, Italy, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

“I thought it was a more than deserved victory. Thoroughly deserved,” Inter assistant coach Cristian Stellini told Sky Sport Italia, with coach Antonio Conte forced to watch from the stands as he served a touchline ban.

Atalanta consolidated their grip on fourth place thanks to two stunning goals from Luis Muriel, who came on as a second-half substitute in their 3-2 win at Udinese.

The Colombia international put his team ahead with a magnificent 71st-minute free-kick, after Kevin Lasagna had leveled for Udinese in the 31st minute following Duvan Zapata’s early opener for the away side.

Muriel then put Atalanta two goals ahead with a volley that ensured Lasagna’s second three minutes from time made no difference.

AS Roma are facing another season out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 2-0 at AC Milan.

Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu scored late to give Milan victory at a stifling San Siro to put Stefano Pioli’s side three points away from the final UEFA Europa League place held by SSC Napoli, who beat bottom side SPAL 3-1 in Naples.

Gennaro Gattuso’s side came out on top at the Stadio San Paolo thanks to goals from Dries Mertens, Jose Callejon and Amin Younes.

Roma stay fifth, but are only three points ahead of Napoli and nine behind Atalanta.

Both teams started slowly, but Milan dominated after halftime, with Rebic breaking through on 76 minutes, rifling the ball into the roof of the net at the third attempt after a frantic scramble following a Davide Zappacosta blunder.

Calhanoglu converted a penalty with a minute to go after Chris Smalling fouled Theo Hernandez in the area to earn a second win in a week, despite the absence of star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a calf problem.

“We were looking for a win against strong opponents and we deserved to get it,” Pioli said. “This victory gives us confidence to try to hit the goal of bringing Milan back to Europe. [Ibrahimovic] helped us raise our level. Let’s not forget that we only lost one game with him, but the team is doing well without him and his return gives us other solutions.”

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca said that his side were struggling.

“They [Milan] were fresher in the second half,” Fonseca said. “I’m worried about physical fitness, we will play in two days.”

UC Sampdoria sank further into the relegation mire after a 2-1 home defeat to Bologna which leaves them just a point above the drop zone, while Rogerio struck in the sixth minute of stoppage-time to earn a 3-3 draw for Sassuolo against Hellas Verona.