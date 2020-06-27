Valencia’s chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League took a hit on Thursday with a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Sociedad Deportiva Eibar in La Liga.
The result left Valencia in eighth place, seven points behind Sevilla, who hold the final Champions League qualification spot.
A win would have left Valencia in a tie for fifth. They stayed two points behind sixth-placed Villarreal in the final UEFA Europa League spot.
Photo: EPA-EFE
An own-goal by Geoffrey Kondogbia in the 16th minute gave the victory to Eibar, who remained in 17th place, but opened a four-point gap to the relegation zone.
Eibar players celebrated the win with fans who watched the match from the balconies of buildings overlooking Ipurua Futbol Zelaia.
It was the first victory after the COVID-19 suspension for the Basque Country club, who were coming off consecutive draws against Athletic Bilbao and Getafe. They had resumed with a loss at Real Madrid.
Valencia have lost two of their four matches since the suspension. They have not won an away match since December last year.
“Away matches have been a problem for us this season,” Valencia defender Jose Luis Gaya said. “We have been performing well at home, getting good results, but we don’t have a good streak away from home. If we want to contend for a Champions League spot we need to start winning these away matches.”
Kondogbia found his own net when a corner went through several players and ricocheted off his leg.
“We can’t concede a goal like that if we want to make it to the Champions League,” Gaya said. “It’s difficult to turn things around in these types of matches.”
Valencia defender Eliaquim Mangala was sent off in the 90th minute for a foul that earned him a second yellow card.
Elsewhere, Real Betis Balompie ended their winless streak after the suspension with a 1-0 home victory over last-placed RCD Espanyol thanks to Marc Bartra’s goal early in the second half.
It was Betis’ first game since coach Rubi was fired because of poor results.
La Liga leaders Real Madrid visit Espanyol tomorrow after second-placed Barcelona visit RC Celta de Vigo today.
The Spanish powerhouses are tied on points, but Madrid have the better head-to-head record with seven matches left.
