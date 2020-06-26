Former England skipper Clare Connor to become MCC’s first female president

Reuters, LONDON





Former England women’s cricket captain Clare Connor is to become the first female president of the 233-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), it was announced at an historic annual general meeting on Wednesday.

Connor, who was nominated by MCC president Kumar Sangakkara during the club’s first online annual general meeting, is to take up the role in October next year, pending approval by the club’s members.

Former Sri Lanka international Sangakkara, the first non-British president, is likely to remain in the role for a second 12-month spell because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cricketing landscape.

“I am deeply honored to be named the next president of MCC. Cricket has enriched my life so deeply already, and now it hands me this wonderful privilege,” England and Wales Cricket Board managing director of women’s cricket Connor said in a statement.

“We often need to look back to see how far we’ve come. I made my first visit to Lord’s as a starry-eyed, cricket-obsessed nine-year-old girl at a time when women were not welcome in the long room. Times have changed,” the statement said.

The MCC is based in London at Lord’s, which it owns, and is the most esteemed club in cricket, acting as custodian and arbiter of the laws of the sport.

As well as playing about 480 games per year against schools, universities and clubs, it also invests ￡2 million (US$2.49 million) per year into youth cricket.

It has 18,000 full members, although it only welcomed its first female full member in 2018, 20 years after a vote to allow women to join.

All-rounder Connor made her England debut in 1995, aged 19, and became captain in 2000.

In 2005 she led England to a first Ashes series win over Australia for 42 years.