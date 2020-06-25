The noose found hanging in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway had been there since at least October last year, federal authorities said on Tuesday in announcing the no charges would be filed in an incident that rocked NASCAR and its only full-time black driver.
US Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp Jr said the investigation determined that “although the noose is now known to have been in garage No. 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr Wallace would be assigned to garage No. 4 last week.”
A crew member of Richard Petty Motorsports on Sunday discovered the noose at the Alabama race track.
NASCAR was alerted and contacted the FBI, which sent 15 agents to the track to investigate.
They determined that no federal crime had been committed.
The statement said that the garage stall was assigned to Wallace last week in advance of the race scheduled for Sunday, but held on Monday because of rain.
Through video confirmed by NASCAR, it was discovered that the noose “was in that garage as early as October 2019.”
Wallace less than two weeks ago successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues.
There has been criticism of the ban by some longtime fans and security had been stepped up for Wallace, a 26-year-old Alabama native.
“The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment,” NASCAR said in a statement.
The Wood Brothers Racing team said an employee informed the team that he recalled “seeing a tied handle in the garage pull down rope from last fall,” when NASCAR raced at Talladega in October.
The team said it alerted NASCAR to assist the investigation.
