Barcelona on Tuesday limped to a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao, which sends them back to the top of La Liga, three points ahead of Real Madrid.
Only a goal from substitute Ivan Rakitic in the 71st minute prevented Barca from another stalemate after a draw at Sevilla on Friday had allowed Real to go to the top on head-to-head.
Madrid were yesterday to return to the summit if they beat struggling Real Mallorca, but Barcelona’s victory at least put the pressure back on Zinedine Zidane’s side, whose upward momentum is yet to be reflected by the table.
However, this Barcelona performance was devoid of chances, lacking zip and tinged with frustration rather than the free-flowing soccer that Quique Setien was appointed to bring in.
“We knew it was going to be complicated,” Setien said. “Also because of the situation, there is some anxiety because there’s less and less margin for error. Sometimes we didn’t play with that composure and that showed in the first half, when we were more inaccurate than usual. We gave some belief and confidence to Athletic.”
Lionel Messi looked particularly wearied by his team’s display.
The Argentinian was creator-in-chief again, but the dependence on him was high and he remains one away from his 700th career goal.
Rakitic is likely to be among a handful of players allowed to leave this summer. He has not been a regular this season and this was his first Barcelona goal since the Clasico in March last year.
“It’s a difficult period but we have to stick together,” Rakitic said. “It was an important goal, it was a tough game, it was hard for us to open the game up.”
Messi cut a frustrated figure as he tried to create a spark, but his efforts from distance, including one chip easily collected, hinted at desperation, too.
Atletico Madrid earlier in the day continued their surge toward Champions League qualification by winning 1-0 at Levante UD to climb to third, thanks to an early own goal by Bruno Gonzalez.
