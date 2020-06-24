Burnley crushed by Man City 5-0, shamed by sign

AFP, MANCHESTER, England





Manchester City on Monday thrashed Burnley 5-0 at an empty Etihad Stadium to ensure that Liverpool could not clinch the English Premier League title when they face Crystal Palace today.

However, the match was overshadowed by a banner flown over the stadium at the start of the match reading: “White lives matter Burnley.”

Black Lives Matter (BLM) has been printed on the back of all of the players’ jerseys for the first 12 matches of the league restart.

Manchester City’s David Silva, center, scores against Burnley in their Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Players, coaches and referees have also taken a knee before the beginning of every match to show their support for the fight against racial injustice.

“I am ashamed, I’m embarrassed that a small number of our fans have decided to put that around the stadium,” Burnley captain Ben Mee said. “These people need to come into the 21st century and educate themselves as a lot of us do. I’m really upset that happened.”

Burnley in a statement promised to hand lifetime bans to those responsible.

An airplane towing a banner that reads: “White lives matter Burnley,” is seen over the Etihad Stadium during a Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley in Manchester, England, on Monday. Photo: AFP

“We wish to make it clear that those responsible are not welcome at Turf Moor,” the club said. “We apologise unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.”

Former City defender Micah Richards described the banner as hurtful and disheartening after the league’s response to the BLM movement in the wake of American George Floyd’s death in police custody that has sparked worldwide protests.

“After how far we’ve come in these last couple of weeks, it really does hurt me,” former England international Richards said.

The disparity of resources between the sides was shown even before the start as Burnley boss Sean Dyche could not even fill his bench, while Pep Guardiola was able to make eight changes from a 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday last week.

Dyche has been left frustrated by the Burnley board’s refusal to extend the contracts of five players whose contracts expire at the end of the month.

Phil Foden made the most of his chance to start for City, as the 20-year-old opened the floodgates with a sweet strike from outside the box.

Riyad Mahrez then killed the game as a contest with a quick double before halftime.

The Algerian left Charlie Taylor trailing on the floor before firing into the far corner on his weaker right foot.

The video assistant referee awarded Mahrez the chance to double his tally from the penalty-kick after Mee caught Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine striker had to be replaced by Gabriel Jesus and Guardiola admitted that Aguero’s knee injury “doesn’t look good.”

“He felt something in his knee,” Guardiola said. “He struggled in the last month with some pain in his knee.”

Retaining their league title might be beyond City as they trail Liverpool by 20 points, but Guardiola’s men still have the chance to add the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League to the League Cup that they won in March.

The fierce competition for places appears to be having an effect as there was no let-up after the break.

Bernardo Silva’s low cross was turned home by David Silva for the hosts’ fourth.

Foden then rounded off the scoring at the far post after Gabriel Jesus failed to convert David Silva’s cross.

“That was my best game in a City shirt,” Foden said. “I am just happy how the team are playing at the moment. We’re looking sharp.”

There was another positive for City late on as Leroy Sane replaced Foden to make his first appearance since suffering cruciate knee ligament damage in August.

The German international appears certain to leave the club at the end of the season after rejecting a new contract amid interest from Bayern Munich, but Sane could still have a part to play in City’s quest for a cup treble before the end of the campaign.