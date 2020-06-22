SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with Agencies





SOCCER

Lewandowski claims record

Bayern Munich are eyeing the treble this season after Robert Lewandowski claimed the record for the most goals scored by a foreigner in the Bundesliga as the champions swept past SC Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday. The Poland striker’s tally topped the previous record of 31 goals set by Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 2016-2017 for Borussia Dortmund. The pressure was off Bayern as they were crowned Bundesliga champions for the eighth consecutive season earlier in the week. They are hunting the treble as they face Bayer 04 Leverkusen in the DFB Pokal final on July 4 and are among the favorites for the Champions League, which is to resume in August. Dortmund wrapped up second place in the Bundesliga with a 2-0 win against RB Leipzig, while Werder Bremen look set to be relegated after losing against FSV Mainz. Fortuna Duesseldorf drew 1-1 with Augsburg. Borussia Moenchengladbach boosted their Champions League chances with a 3-1 win against SC Paderborn, who had defender Uwe Huenemeier sent off. Leverkusen lost 2-0 to Hertha BSC, Schalke 04 were hammered 4-1 by VfL Wolfsburg and Union Berlin crashed to a 4-0 loss to TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

SOCCER

Atletico beat Valladolid

Atletico Madrid boosted their Champions League push with a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid yesterday, which moved them into third place in La Liga. A goal from substitute Victor Machin with nine minutes remaining gave Diego Simeone’s side the three points. The victory lifted them past Sevilla and into third place on head-to-head goal difference. Meanwhile, Getafe’s hopes of finishing in La Liga’s top four took another knock after a 1-1 draw at home to Sociedad Deportiva Eibar. Earlier, RCD Espanyol were beaten 3-1 at home by Levante UD and Athletic Bilbao beat Real Betis Balompie 1-0.

GOLF

Watson stopped by crab

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson had some major issues with a tiny crab in Saturday’s third round of the USPGA RBC Heritage as top-ranked Rory McIlroy could only watch. The bizarre situation came at the par-three 17th hole at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Watson blasted his tee shot into a greenside bunker, but when he arrived to check out the ball, he found a tiny crab had crawled under it. McIlroy and Watson were in a featured pairing at the event, meaning tour television cameras were watching the entire situation as Watson pondered his options. They included blasting the ball out with the tiny crustacean lurking in the sand beneath it and facing animal cruelty complaints. “I don’t want the world to get mad at me, know what I mean?” Watson told McIlroy as the European star stuck the top of his putter near the ball to try to distract the crab. Watson called for a rules official, but as he approached, the crab flipped out from beneath the ball and crawled away. “There was a camera and people get mad if I hit an animal,” Watson told the official to explain the problem that had resolved itself. “We don’t need crab issues, know what I’m saying?” Webb Simpson, Tyrrell Hatton, Abraham Ancer and Ryan Palmer shared the lead going into the final day yesterday. Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was in a share of 56th after a third-round 70, eight shots off the leaders.