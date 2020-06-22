UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes dominated Alexander Volkov with wrestling on Saturday, earning his fourth consecutive victory in a suffocating unanimous decision.
Featherweight Josh Emmett won a unanimous decision over Shane Burgos in a thrilling joint performance during the penultimate bout of the latest show from the fan-free UFC Apex gym in the mixed martial arts promotion’s hometown.
Blaydes (14-2) showcased his superior wrestling skills from the start against Volkov, taking down the towering Russian within the first 10 seconds and then dominating the first three-and-a-half rounds. Volkov (31-8) landed his own takedown late in the fourth and nailed Blaydes with a few strikes early in the fifth, but Blaydes pushed through and won by bending the fight to his clear strengths on the ground.
Photo: Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC via USA TODAY
“It’s always a good experience to know you can go 25 minutes, and there’s things you need to work on, but you learn them in a win,” Blaydes said. “I need to work on my conditioning after the third round, but I’m happy with the win.”
“Volkov is legit and I’m one step closer to a title shot,” he said.
The 2m-tall Volkov flew to the US with no clear idea of how he will get home to Russia due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He had won seven of his previous eight fights, but had not competed since his one-sided victory over Greg Hardy in Moscow last year.
Blaydes won on the judges’ scorecards 49-46, 48-47 and 48-46.
Blaydes and Francis Ngannou are the most likely contenders to get the next shot at the UFC heavyweight title after champion Stipe Miocic completes his trilogy with former two-belt champ Daniel Cormier at UFC252 on Aug. 15. Ngannou is responsible for the only two losses of Blaydes’ career, winning their bouts in 2016 and 2018.
Emmett and Burgos put on the performance of the night with a fascinating slugfest, with Emmett winning 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27. The 35-year-old Emmett (16-2) persevered through a knee injury in the first round to land two knockdowns and a dominant third round, but Burgos absorbed tremendous punishment and thought he had earned a decision.
“Dana, I told you, get that checkbook ready!” Emmett shouted immediately after the fight in the direction of UFC president Dana White, who hands out the promotion’s bonuses for outstanding performances.
