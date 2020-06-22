Super Rugby champions the Canterbury Crusaders returned to action yesterday, defeating the Wellington Hurricanes 39-25 in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash. It was five tries to one for the visiting Crusaders, whose performance was blighted by a high penalty count.
The Crusaders are the dominant side in the southern hemisphere club championship, winning it for the past three seasons, and were again looking the side to beat before international Super Rugby was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle of March.
They had a bye when the five New Zealand sides launched their own tournament last week in front of unrestricted crowds.
However, despite being sidelined for more than three months, they were immediately into their stride and scored inside two minutes against a Hurricanes side desperate to bounce back from their loss last week to the Auckland Blues.
All Blacks wing Sevu Reece dived over in the corner after a brilliant handling move that started from a stolen lineout and swept more than 70m downfield with backs and forwards involved. Thanks to a succession of penalties, the Hurricanes stayed in touch for much of the game and were level at 25-25 with 10 minutes to play, before the Crusaders found another gear and sealed the match with two late tries.
“Our discipline was pretty poor in the first half,” Crusaders captain Codie Taylor said. “We gave away countless penalties and a yellow card and that’s something we have to look at. Against New Zealand teams you can’t afford to do that.”
Hurricanes skipper T.J. Perenara said that the Crusaders’ precision could not be faulted.
“They pounced on opportunities in the first half ... and scored off all of them which is a sign of a quality team,” he said. “In the second half we got ourselves in the hunt, it was 25-all at one point, but we gave away a couple of penalties and ended up at the other end.”
At halftime, the Crusaders led 19-15 from three tries, two of them converted, to four penalties and a drop-goal by Jackson Garden-Bachop for the Hurricanes.
After Garden-Bachop landed another penalty soon after halftime when Jack Goodhue was sent to the sin bin, the Crusaders tightened their discipline and restricted the Hurricanes to a sole try while scoring two more of their own.
For the Crusaders, Reece, Braydon Ennor, Goodhue, Richie Mo’unga and David Havili all scored tries. Mo’unga landed four conversions and two penalties.
The Hurricanes points came from a try to Asafo Aumua, while Garden-Bachop kicked five penalties, a drop-goal and a conversion.
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
Taichung Futuro and Taipower FC won their matches in the eighth round of the Taiwan Premier Football League (TPFL) over the weekend to sit atop the log, while Wu Shih-ping scored a hat-trick for her Hualien team to retain first place in the Taiwan Mulan Football League. International players helped Taichung Futuro maintain their No. 1 spot with 19 points. South Korean striker Joo Ik-seong netted a brace and Japanese defender Keita Yamauchi scored his first goal of the season to beat cross-town rivals Land-Home NTUS (National Taiwan University of Sport) 3-2 at Taichung’s Taiyuan Soccer Field on Sunday. Joo scored in the
Reigning world 100m champion Christian Coleman is facing a two-year suspension after revealing on Tuesday that he missed a drug test in December last year. The US sprinting star — who narrowly avoided being banned last year after three violations of anti-doping “whereabouts” rules across 2018 and last year — revealed details of his latest missed test in a statement on Twitter. Coleman said that he unsuccessfully challenged an Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) finding that he missed a test on Dec. 9 last year. “Now this might result in me being suspended from other filing failures that occurred well over a year
The sound of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot being belted out by 80,000 spectators at Twickenham could become a thing of the past after England’s Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Thursday that it is looking into the singing of the song by fans amid suggestions that many rugby supporters are unaware of its origins as a tale of slavery in the US. England followers have been accused before of “cultural appropriation” when Swing Low has both echoed round the governing body’s London headquarters and been heard at away games. However, Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests have led many British organizations to re-examine