Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Thursday said that he would join his NBA players in a kneeling protest and encouraged players to speak out on social justice matters.
Cuban told ESPN that he hoped the league would scrap a rule requiring players to stand for pre-game renditions of the US national anthem so that players can make a kneeling protest if they choose.
“Hopefully, we’ll be adaptive,” Cuban said. “Hopefully we’ll allow players to do what’s in their heart. I’ll stand in unison with our players and whatever they choose to do.”
Cuban said that feeling extended to kneeling with players before games if that is what they decided to do in the wake of social justice protests following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.
“I’d be proud of them. I’d join them,” Cuban said. “We’ve learned a lot. We’ve evolved.”
The 61-year-old US billionaire said that he sees no insult to the US national flag, the nation or its military in kneeling.
“This is more a reflection of what’s in their hearts,” he said. “Hopefully we’ll let the players do what they think is the right thing to do.”
Some NBA players, including Dwight Howard of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets, have suggested that the NBA’s return would distract from an ongoing movement for social change.
They have said they do not recommend that players participate in the NBA’s planned “bubble” games starting next month in Orlando, Florida, in a return from the COVID-19 shutdown.
Cuban said he was uncertain whether enough players could reject the idea to scuttle the NBA’s proposed return.
“I really don’t know, but I encourage them to speak up and say what’s on their minds,” Cuban said. “Their perspectives are important.”
“Hopefully guys will want to play, but it really comes down to them,” Cuban added.
NBA players have until Wednesday to let their teams and the league know if they will report to the Orlando “bubble.”
The NBA has sent out a 113-page plan of safety protocols for the “bubble” plan, which would include 22 clubs.
“This has been our entire focus since March 11: How do we get back safely?” Cuban said. “If there’s a way we can do it, we’re going to pull this off.”
