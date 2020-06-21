Liverpool are on the cusp of winning their first-ever English Premier League trophy and their stellar run has highlighted how manager Juergen Klopp transformed a club struggling to mount consistent title challenges into one of the best teams in the world.
With 27 wins and 82 points under their belt after only one defeat all season, red-hot Liverpool set a record-breaking pace and are six points shy of ending a 30-year wait for the top-flight title.
Compared with Klopp’s predecessor, Brendan Rodgers, Liverpool have vastly improved at both ends of the pitch — creating more chances, converting chances more effectively and conceding fewer shots on goal.
Photo: Reuters
In 173 matches after adopting Klopp’s aggressive “heavy metal” approach, Liverpool have scored 2.15 goals per game, compared with 1.9 under Rodgers, while ther shot conversion rate has increased from 11.09 percent to 13.24 percent, Gracenote data showed.
“Liverpool have improved the quality of their chances under Klopp’s leadership,” Gracenote sports analysis head Simon Gleave said. “During the 2015-2016 season in which Klopp took over, the average chance of a Liverpool goal attempt going in was 9.5 percent according to Gracenote’s statistical modeling. This season, that critical number sits at 12.8 percent.”
Much of that is down to Klopp’s lethal front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, who scored 38 goals and grabbed 20 assists to push Liverpool a whopping 22 points clear at the top of the league table.
Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold has redefined the role of a fullback with 12 assists — second only to Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne, who has 16.
On defense, Liverpool concede 8.26 shots per match, compared with 10.7 under Rodgers, with the drastic improvement largely due to the club-record ￡75 million (US$92.62 million) signing of centerback Virgil van Dijk in 2018.
In 83 games since the Dutchman’s arrival at Anfield, Liverpool have only lost five times and conceded 56 goals — compared with 24 defeats and 100 goals conceded in the same period prior to his arrival.
“Since his debut, the club have almost cut the number of goals they concede by half and have taken a third more points in comparison to the same number of matches prior to his arrival,” Gleave added.
As things stand, the European champions are on course to eclipse league records for most points in a season (100), most points at home (55) and most wins (32).
