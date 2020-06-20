In a sign of the times, the first professional soccer match in South America in nearly three months was staged in a stadium only meters away from a field hospital for hundreds of COVID-19 patients.
Copa Libertadores champions Flamengo on Thursday beat Bangu 3-0 in a local league game that was witnessed by fewer than 200 people in Brazil’s historic 78,000-seat Maracana.
More than 47,700 people have died because of COVID-19 in Brazil, and more than 978,000 have been infected.
Rio de Janeiro State accounts for about 8,000 deaths, but authorities agreed to let soccer return this week after the number of available beds in intensive care units showed slight improvement.
Health experts have predicted that the country’s COVID-19 crisis would peak in August.
Goals by Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the 18th minute, Bruno Henrique in the 66th and Pedro Rocha in the 88th were celebrated with fist bumps.
Near Gate 2 of the Maracana, a field hospital with 400 beds for coronavirus patients reminded the small group of people at the stadium why many health experts think it is too soon for soccer competition to resume.
A minute of silence was observed before the match started in a sign of respect to coronavirus victims.
Rio soccer authorities, following health recommendations, did not allow interviews with players after the match, but Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus spoke via videoconferencing after the match.
“Our society will have to adapt until we have a vaccine,” Jesus said. “What is important is to know how to live, respect the virus but have no fear of it. Soccer teams have the privilege of being constantly tested and working outdoors. Flamengo is working safely.”
Flamengo players arrived wearing masks and appeared to be excited to be back. They have practiced for three weeks, some days against recommendations.
However, some of their fans outside were protesting. Jumping and chanting with supporters of rival clubs, some fans also think it is too risky for soccer to return before Rio and Brazil have more control over the spread of the virus.
They also protested against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who said that he would attend the match, but did not.
Soccer’s early comeback in Brazil is a victory for the president, who sided with Flamengo in lobbying for a return.
Flamengo president Rodolfo Landim was in the capital Brasilia on Wednesday with Bolsonaro when Rio’s soccer organizers announced the match schedule.
Bolsonaro is one of the few leaders in the world to downplay the risks of COVID-19.
Despite all of the pressure to restart, the match was not televised.
Flamengo and the Globo network do not have a deal for Rio state league matches, which means that fans could only follow the game on a radio broadcast or on the Internet.
Two other top Rio clubs have rejected the move to start games. Fluminense and Botafogo took the case to the state’s sports court, which on Thursday denied their request for a delay.
The two clubs are considering taking action in the national sports court. Neither team is training for now.
The national championship, which was scheduled to start in May, has no date to begin.
Clubs in other state leagues are considering a return next month if health authorities back the move.
Club executives, the referee, his assistants, the media and a few others who entered the stadium had to undergo health checks.
All players upon their arrival had to go through a disinfection booth, where they were sprayed with sanitizer, and had their temperatures taken by health staff.
Everyone except the players had to wear masks on the pitch. Replacements also had to abide by social distancing recommendations, with empty seats between players sitting on the bench. During halftime, a group of staffers sanitized the bench once more.
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
‘NO MASKS’: Spectators said they were not worried about the health situation as the stadium filled up with thousands of people, as opposed to cutouts More than 20,000 fans witnessed the Otago Highlanders edge a 28-27 thriller against the Waikato Chiefs yesterday as New Zealand welcomed the return of live sport after a COVID-19 lockdown. The highest-profile sports fixture worldwide since the pandemic, and one of the first with an unrestricted crowd, did not disappoint, as Bryn Gatland’s last-gasp drop-goal settled a nail-biter in Dunedin. Gatland drilled the winning points in the 79th minute, denying the Chiefs — who are coached by his father, Warren Gatland — after they had snatched the lead with their own drop-goal just a minute earlier. The Super Rugby Aotearoa game was played
Lionel Messi returned without a beard, but with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over RCD Mallorca. After three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist. Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third, but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, despite the match being closed to fans. Messi then netted his side’s fourth in injury