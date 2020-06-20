Ian Poulter on Thursday holed a 30-foot birdie putt and followed with a five iron to 4 feet for a birdie that closed out his round of seven-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Mark Hubbard at Hilton Head.
“I’ve always loved coming here to play golf,” said Poulter, who has plenty of company this year.
The RBC Heritage, typically a week after the Masters in April, is the second tournament since the PGA Tour returned after a 90-day hiatus amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: AFP
The top three players in the world are at Hilton Head — Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas — and none broke par on a day in which 66 players in the 151-man field shot in the 60s.
A year ago, only 38 players in the 132-man field opened with rounds in the 60s.
Spieth would not have guessed that he would be one of them after a tee shot that was 5 yards right of the 12th fairway hit a tree and did not stop rolling until it was out-of-bounds. He made triple bogey and was three-over-par through three holes.
“All of a sudden, I’m three-over through three, and you start to see guys going two-under through two, two-under through three early,” Spieth said. “It’s not a great feeling.”
Determined to at least try to get under par for his round, Spieth had a career-best six straight birdies on his back nine and finished with seven birdies over his last eight holes for a 66.
Poulter and Hubbard, who started birdie-eagle, were a shot ahead of a group that included Webb Simpson, Ryan Palmer and Viktor Hovland, Colonial winner Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Ernie Els and that incredible bulk, Bryson DeChambeau, were in the large group at 67.
DeChambeau, who added some 40 pounds of mass to increase his swing speed, was earlier in the week hammering shots over the range during practice. He had to tone it down on the tight, tree-lined Harbour Town.
“I couldn’t unleash the Kraken today,” DeChambeau said, a student of physics and Scandinavian folklore. “The wind was swirling all day, and I couldn’t feel comfortable to give it a good whack.”
Dustin Johnson was poised to make a move until hit into the water on the par-three 14th hole and compounding the error with a three-putt triple bogey. He still managed a 68.
Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung, with a three-under-par first round, tied with 16 players for 28th place.
It was the first PGA Tour with spectators on the property, just not on the golf course with tickets.
Additional reporting by staff writer
WELL-DESERVED: ‘I saw a team tonight that wanted to win... There’s a God of football, who makes you reap all that you’ve sown,’ SSC Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso said Gennaro Gattuso on Wednesday hailed the “God of football” after he lifted his first coaching trophy as SSC Napoli beat Juventus 4-2 to win the Coppa Italia on penalties for the sixth time. The final had ended 0-0 in an empty Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Paulo Dybala and Danilo both missed their spot-kicks for Juventus, who have been Coppa Italia champions for a record 13 times, while Arkadiusz Milik slotted in the winner for Napoli past veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. It is the first trophy for the southerners since 2014 and also a maiden coaching trophy for Gattuso, who took over from Carlo
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
‘NO MASKS’: Spectators said they were not worried about the health situation as the stadium filled up with thousands of people, as opposed to cutouts More than 20,000 fans witnessed the Otago Highlanders edge a 28-27 thriller against the Waikato Chiefs yesterday as New Zealand welcomed the return of live sport after a COVID-19 lockdown. The highest-profile sports fixture worldwide since the pandemic, and one of the first with an unrestricted crowd, did not disappoint, as Bryn Gatland’s last-gasp drop-goal settled a nail-biter in Dunedin. Gatland drilled the winning points in the 79th minute, denying the Chiefs — who are coached by his father, Warren Gatland — after they had snatched the lead with their own drop-goal just a minute earlier. The Super Rugby Aotearoa game was played
Lionel Messi returned without a beard, but with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over RCD Mallorca. After three months away because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Barca exploded into the lead with just 64 seconds played when Arturo Vidal headed in and Martin Braithwaite struck a second from a Messi headed assist. Jordi Alba latched onto a Messi pass to add a third, but not before play was briefly stopped by a pitch invader, despite the match being closed to fans. Messi then netted his side’s fourth in injury