The English Premier League restart on Wednesday was engulfed in controversy when goal-line technology made an unprecedented blunder after players at both matches took a knee to protest against racism.
The English top-flight was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all 92 remaining games are being crammed into a six-week period.
The first match, between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, finished goalless, while Manchester City won the later game against 10-man Arsenal 3-0.
The big talking point at Villa Park came late in the first half when Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland appeared to carry Oliver Norwood’s free-kick over the line.
Referee Michael Oliver’s watch failed to signal the goal and the game continued.
“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder said. “Already the jokes have started... It’s all going to come out, but we’re pretty disappointed and we’ve got to get on with it.”
After the match, Hawk-Eye Innovations, which runs the technology, apologized “unreservedly” over the incident.
“The seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost,” the company said in a statement. “This level of occlusion has never been seen before in more than 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been in operation.”
A point apiece from the goalless draw behind closed doors did not suit either side.
Aston Villa were seeking a precious win to lift them out of the relegation zone, while Sheffield United are chasing a European spot next season.
Before the kick-off, in front of a huge global audience, players and staff protested racial injustice for about 10 seconds in solidarity with worldwide demonstrations following the death of American George Floyd.
“In the first Premier League fixture of Project Restart, both clubs hope that the act of ‘taking a knee’ will send a strong message of unity,” the clubs said in a joint statement.
Manchester City and Arsenal players mirrored the protest before the kick-off at the Etihad.
For the first 12 matches of the restart, all of the players are to wear the words “Black Lives Matter” on the back of their shirts, where their names would normally appear.
“We should send one thousand million messages for black people,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “I’m embarrassed, I’m ashamed for what the white people have done for the black people. It can’t be solved in a few days. We have to do a lot of things for the black people that we have not done so far.”
City’s home win means that Liverpool, on the brink of their first English top-flight title in 30 years, cannot seal the deal when they return to action this weekend.
A first-half goal from Raheem Sterling and second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden gave second-placed City a comfortable win.
Matches are being preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of COVID-19 victims. Britain has been the worst-hit country in Europe, with more than 42,200 deaths.
Three of the four managers to lead their sides on Wednesday have been touched by the virus.
Guardiola lost his mother, while Aston Villa manager Dean Smith’s father died.
Guardiola’s former assistant, Mikel Arteta, returned to the Etihad to fill in as manager, three months after his positive test hastened the season shutdown.
