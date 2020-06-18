Laurie Fisher, the influential ACT Brumbies forwards coach, sees grounds for optimism for Australian rugby over the next couple of years under the leadership of new Wallabies boss Dave Rennie.
Australian rugby has endured a miserable few years since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, with turmoil off the pitch and poor performances leading to a sharp decline in support for the game.
Fisher, an integral part of the coaching team that guided the Brumbies to Super Rugby titles in 2001 and 2004, said that there was clear improvement before the COVID-19 shutdown, which is to end when the Super Rugby AU competition launches on July 3.
“I think there were good signs in the game over the first six or seven rounds [of Super Rugby],” the 62-year-old told reporters from Canberra.
“The Waratahs had some problems, but they were playing some nice attack,” Fisher said. “We were going well, the Reds had some outstanding attacking and offloading rugby ... and the Rebels were starting to hit their straps. I’d be really encouraged about where our performances are going to go over the next couple of years — and if performances go well, then support will grow again.”
The former Gloucester Rugby coach said that the key to improvement would be strong guidance from Rennie and his assistants, Scott Wisemantel and Matt Taylor.
“I think we’ll get good leadership from the national coaches, and I think there’ll be a real sense of unity and common purpose,” he said.
“The national team has to come first,” Fisher added. “That doesn’t mean that at the level underneath, we all play the same game ... but if we’re all on the same page about what’s working ... about what are the non-negotiables for Australian players in terms of conditioning, skill sets and game understanding, then we’ve half a chance of delivering what we want to.”
The Brumbies, who were leading the Australian conference with five wins from six matches when the season was suspended, open their Super Rugby AU campaign against the Melbourne Rebels on July 4.
