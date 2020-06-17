Goodell encourages NFL clubs to sign Kaepernick

AFP, LOS ANGELES





NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday said that he would welcome exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick back into the league in any capacity, including as a player.

Goodell told ESPN.com that he encourages teams to sign the 32-year-old former San Francisco 49ers player, and invited Kaepernick’s input on racial and social programs that are being run by the league.

“If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision, but I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that,” Goodell said. “If his efforts are not on the field, but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table, and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues, that have been around for a long time, but I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change.”

Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers kneels during the national anthem before an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle, Washington, on Sept. 25, 2016. Photo: AP

Goodell earlier this month said that the league was wrong to silence player protests as it responded to calls from a group of players to issue an explicit condemnation of racism.

In an earlier video message posted on social media, Goodell said that the NFL would support peaceful protests from players, but asked about US President Donald Trump’s comment that indicated Goodell might be too soft on players who in Trump’s view disrespect the flag, Goodell dodged the question.

“I can’t answer that,” he said.

Asked what his relationship with Trump is like, Goodell would only say: “He recognizes the input of sports and that we can be part of a wave to bring some normalcy to our communities.”

Kaepernick filed a grievance with the NFL in 2017 alleging owners conspired to keep him out of the league after he sparked a kneeling campaign to protest treatment of blacks in the US.

He settled for an undisclosed amount of money in February last year.

That same month multiple US media outlets reported that Kaepernick was in talks with the Alliance of American Football about a job, but wanted a guaranteed US$20 million per season. At the time quarterbacks were making an average of US$250,000 a year.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL in four years. In 12 games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, he completed 59.2 percent of his passes, threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

During the 2012 season, he led the San Francisco 49ers to Super Bowl XLVII, a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Goodell also reacted on Monday to reports in the US media that some players with the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Positive tests are going to happen,” Goodell said. “The issue is, can we obviously prevent as many of those from happening, but in addition, treat them quickly, isolate them and prevent them from directly impacting our player personnel. So none of those players were in the facilities. All of those players, fortunately, have had either mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.”