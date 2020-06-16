An emotional Novak Djokovic on Sunday could not hold back the tears while hosting a charity event at his tennis complex by the River Danube.
Although the world No. 1 missed out on the Adria Tour final, in which Dominic Thiem beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 4-3, 2-4, 4-2, the event revived a lot of fond memories for the 17-time Grand Slam champion, who staged the exhibition while international tennis remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was very emotional on the court today. Childhood memories started flooding back, including those of growing up on these courts and playing here as a young boy,” the 33-year-old told reporters after being cheered on by a capacity crowd. “I was overwhelmed and those were tears of joy after the match. I try to give back to where I come from and be conscious of my childhood, and my upbringing. This tennis was an epicenter of people from my childhood days getting together for this tournament, including my former coaches. They were all here.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
Djokovic beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev in his final round-robin match, but failed to secure his place in the final after both players and Krajinovic ended up with 2-1 win-loss records and an identical 5-3 set difference in their section.
Krajinovic, who stunned Djokovic on Saturday, squeezed through on the basis of having the best games differential among the three.
However, he was powerless to stop Thiem in the final.
“This tournament was for a good cause and we all gave our best,” Thiem said after finishing off the weekend with a 100 percent record. “Many high quality matches in a great atmosphere, in front of a full crowd, so it was a perfect weekend. A very big thank you to everyone, including Novak and his team, you all made my first trip to Serbia a very special one.”
The eight-man tournament featured a more streamlined format than what is seen on the ATP Tour, with sets slashed to best-of-seven games.
The second leg of the tour is to be held in Croatia’s coastal resort Zadar at the weekend.
The third leg due to take place in Montenegro on June 27 and June 28 was canceled on Saturday due to COVID-19 concerns. The final leg is set for Bosnia’s Banja Luka on July 3 and July 4.
