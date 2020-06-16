Marcelo takes knee in Real win

MISSED OPPORTUNITY: Diego Costa scored his first goal since last year, but Atletico missed the chance to move into the top four by drawing 1-1 in Bilbao

AFP, MADRID





Marcelo celebrated by taking a knee on Sunday as Real Madrid returned from three months away following the COVID-19 suspension by beating Sociedad Deportiva Eibar 3-1.

After scoring Madrid’s third goal in the 37th minute, Marcelo dropped to his left knee and raised his clinched right fist into the air, apparently in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Madrid’s win may have come at a cost as Eden Hazard and Sergio Ramos were both substituted early in the second half and were seen with ice packs strapped to them while sitting in the stands.

Real Madrid’s Marcelo, left, kneels to celebrate scoring against Sociedad Deportiva Eibar in their La Liga match at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano in Valdebebas, Spain, on Sunday. Photo: AFP

Hazard was making his first start since February and his ice pack appeared to be around his troublesome right ankle, which he injured in November last year and in February, before undergoing surgery in March.

“We knew Eden would lack a bit of rhythm playing the whole game,” Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “He played well for an hour, he took a knock which was a scare, but at halftime he said he was fine. He is happy with what he has done and we are happy with him.”

Madrid’s win means they reduce the gap to league leaders Barcelona to two points after the Catalans thrashed RCD Mallorca 4-0 on Saturday.

Madrid struck in the fourth minute after a superb strike from Toni Kroos, before Ramos tucked away Hazard’s pass on the counterattack.

Eibar pulled one back in the second half through Pedro Bigas, but never found the second to make Madrid nervous, despite a brief spell of pressure.

Before going off, Hazard was busy, the Belgian involved in all three goals. His weaving run through midfield led to Kroos’ shot and it was his effort that was cleared out to Marcelo, who drove into the corner.

After a miserable opening season in Spain, it was a bright start for Hazard, who could now redeem himself by playing a crucial role in the run-in, if he can stay injury-free.

Perhaps even more impressive, though, was Karim Benzema, who linked up brilliantly with Hazard and was unfortunate not to get the goal an excellent all-round performance deserved.

Gareth Bale started on the bench, but came on and could start against Valencia on Thursday. Zidane is likely to rotate heavily over the next few weeks, with the games coming thick and fast.

Madrid’s coach would also have been pleased to get off to a positive start in their new training ground home, which was the 100th different stadium to be used in La Liga.

They are to play all their remaining home matches at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano to allow renovation work at the Santiago Bernabeu to continue this summer.

“We know the situation, it’s all a bit strange, but the players are all champions and we have to get our heads around it,” Zidane said.

Barca had needed less than two minutes to score against Mallorca and Madrid were only slightly later, as Hazard broke through Eibar’s midfield and Casemiro set Benzema free. The ball was cleared to Kroos on the edge of the penalty area, who struck first time, side-footing perfectly into the top corner.

Ramos doubled their advantage after starting, and finishing, a ruthless counterattack. In between, Benzema and Hazard were involved again, the former picking out the latter, who generously gave Ramos an open goal.

Marcelo put Eibar all but out of sight before halftime as Benzema played through for Hazard and his shot spilled out to Marcelo to lash into the corner.

Eibar were better after the break as Edu Exposito forced a full-stretch save from Thibaut Courtois and then Sergi Enrich headed against the crossbar. Bigas did score after diverting in Pedro Leon’s shot, but Madrid held on.

Earlier, Diego Costa scored his first goal since October last year, but Atletico Madrid missed the chance to move into La Liga’s top four by drawing 1-1 away at Athletic Bilbao.

Costa celebrated by holding up the shirt of Virgina Torrecilla, a player from Atletico’s women’s team, who underwent surgery on a brain tumor last month.

His equalizer came two minutes after the excellent Iker Muniain had given Bilbao the lead toward the end of the first half and neither side could find a winner at an empty San Mames, with Atletico defender Santiago Arias missing the best chance late on.

Diego Simeone’s side stay sixth, level on points with Getafe and one behind Real Sociedad, who were held to a 1-1 draw at home to CA Osasuna.