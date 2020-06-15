SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





CRICKET

Titans win in Hsinchu

The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team in their semi-final, while the Swingers ousted the Badshaws. Thomas Nel led the way with bat and ball as the Taiwan Daredevils’ top team defeated the Hsinchu Proteas in the playoff for seventh and eighth. Sadique Anwar took two wickets as Formosa’s second team downed the Taiwan Daredevils’ second team in the playoff for ninth and 10th. The Titans’ first team and the Taichung Dragons were the other two sides in the 10-team tournament, which began on Saturday. They placed third in their respective pools.

HORSE RACING

Cieren Fallon sets record

Cieren Fallon helped create British racing history on Saturday as he rode 200-1 shot Intercessor to win a novice race at Newbury. Victory for Fallon saw him reportedly equal the record for the longest-priced winner of a British flat race. Intercessor’s only previous run saw him finish sixth, 26 lengths behind the winner, with the horse gelded afterward. The last 200/1 success was Dandy Flame at Wolverhampton in July 2016. The largest odds-against winner in a British race remains Equinoctial, sent off at 250/1 when triumphing over hurdles at Kelso in November 1990.

GOLF

Schauffele leads at Colonial

Eight players had at least a share of the lead at some point on Saturday at the Charles Schwab Challenge. When the third round at Colonial ended, 14 players were separated by three shots. Xander Schauffele finished off his six-birdie round with a 12-footer on the last hole for a four-under 66. The six players one shot behind included Jordan Spieth, whose short game helped him navigate some early trouble and nerves. Also one shot behind was Justin Thomas (66) and US Open champion Gary Woodland, who quickly got into the mix with birdies on his last two holes for a 66. Rory McIlroy (69) and Justin Rose (68) were among those three shots behind.

RUGBY LEAGUE

NRL game delayed

Australian officials postponed a top-level game yesterday hours before kick-off due to a COVID-19 scare involving a Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs player. The afternoon clash between Canterbury and the Sydney Roosters was pushed back to today so a Bulldogs player could be tested for COVID-19. It follows revelations that his child attends a Sydney school where a staff member tested positive. Australian Rugby League chairman Peter V’landys said that while the risk to the Bulldogs playing group was low, he wanted certainty before allowing the match to go ahead. “To ensure there is no risk at all, the player will be tested today [yesterday] and the game delayed until tomorrow [today] to ensure the test results have returned,” he said.