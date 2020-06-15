Leon Goretzka scored late for Bayern Munich to take another step closer to a record-extending eighth straight Bundesliga title after beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday.
Goretzka capitalized on a lapse in concentration in the visiting defense when he struck in the 86th minute, firing inside the far post after being picked out by Benjamin Pavard.
The win kept Bayern clear of Borussia Dortmund, although Dortmund’s win over Fortuna Dusseldorf denied Bayern the chance to seal the title with three rounds to play.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The Bavarian powerhouse can guarantee themselves the title tomorrow with a win against relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.
Bayern’s opener was set up by ’Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the 26th minute when he passed straight to Joshua Zirkzee, who gratefully returned the ball to the unguarded net.
’Gladbach had been the better side. Jonas Hofmann had a goal ruled out through the video referee for offside, and Manuel Neuer denied Breel Embolo, who also missed the rebound.
However, the visitors regrouped and equalized through Pavard’s own-goal in the 37th minute. The defender tried to stop Patrick Herrmann’s cross from reaching Hofmann at the back post, but could not help deflecting it past Neuer.
Pavard atoned by setting up Goretzka for the winner.
Bayern’s title celebrations were put on ice earlier after Erling Haaland scored in the fifth minute of injury time for Dortmund to beat Duesseldorf 1-0.
Dortmund labored for long periods in Dusseldorf, where Achraf Hakimi missed the visitors’ biggest chance in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier, who also had little difficulty dealing with Julian Brandt’s effort.
Raphael Guerreiro thought he had scored in the 65th minute, when he finished off a counterattack with a volley past Kastenmeier, but the goal was ruled out through the video referee after he was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his arm.
Duesseldorf substitute Steven Skrzybski struck the post twice in the closing stages.
It was to be another substitute, the 19-year-old Haaland, who powered home a header from Manuel Akanji’s cross in the 95th minute to ensure Lucien Favre’s side qualified for next season’s Champions League.
Last-placed SC Paderborn were virtually relegated after a 5-1 defeat at home to Bremen, who moved just behind Duesseldorf on goal difference. Duesseldorf are in the relegation playoff place. Paderborn have 20 points, while Bremen and Duesseldorf have 28.
US tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the US Open organizers, saying that players need to start earning money again. The hard-court major is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but Djokovic has said that it would be “impossible” to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff. The 17-time Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown, which began in early March and is to
CRICKET Titans win in Hsinchu The Hsinchu Titans’ second team won the Pankaj Memorial Trophy at National Tsing Hua University in Hsinchu yesterday, blasting the Chiayi Swingers away in the final at the six-a-side tournament. Rachit Agarwal hit 32 from 14 deliveries before his enforced retirement on passing 30 and Eknath Sarkar added 11 from five balls as the Titans scored 84-1 in their five overs. Muntazir Abrar scored 22 in the reply, but they were restricted to 57-3 after Sarkar’s over went for just two runs, including the wicket of Saurabh Hajari. The Titans defeated the Formosa Cricket Club’s top team
‘NO MASKS’: Spectators said they were not worried about the health situation as the stadium filled up with thousands of people, as opposed to cutouts More than 20,000 fans witnessed the Otago Highlanders edge a 28-27 thriller against the Waikato Chiefs yesterday as New Zealand welcomed the return of live sport after a COVID-19 lockdown. The highest-profile sports fixture worldwide since the pandemic, and one of the first with an unrestricted crowd, did not disappoint, as Bryn Gatland’s last-gasp drop-goal settled a nail-biter in Dunedin. Gatland drilled the winning points in the 79th minute, denying the Chiefs — who are coached by his father, Warren Gatland — after they had snatched the lead with their own drop-goal just a minute earlier. The Super Rugby Aotearoa game was played
Lee Zii Jia’s charge up the badminton rankings has sparked hopes that Malaysia has found a successor to the legendary Lee Chong Wei — and someone who can finally win the country a first Olympic gold. The 22-year-old jumped to world No. 10 after establishing himself in the sport’s elite with some big-name scalps at the start of this year, before play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He defeated China’s Olympic champion Chen Long to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious All England Open in March, and beat China’s ninth-ranked Shi Yuqi at the Malaysia Masters in January. Yet he