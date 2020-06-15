Goretzka keeps Bayern Munich on track

AP, BERLIN





Leon Goretzka scored late for Bayern Munich to take another step closer to a record-extending eighth straight Bundesliga title after beating Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Saturday.

Goretzka capitalized on a lapse in concentration in the visiting defense when he struck in the 86th minute, firing inside the far post after being picked out by Benjamin Pavard.

The win kept Bayern clear of Borussia Dortmund, although Dortmund’s win over Fortuna Dusseldorf denied Bayern the chance to seal the title with three rounds to play.

Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka, left, scores past Borussia Moenchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer during their Bundesliga match at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The Bavarian powerhouse can guarantee themselves the title tomorrow with a win against relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

Bayern’s opener was set up by ’Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer in the 26th minute when he passed straight to Joshua Zirkzee, who gratefully returned the ball to the unguarded net.

’Gladbach had been the better side. Jonas Hofmann had a goal ruled out through the video referee for offside, and Manuel Neuer denied Breel Embolo, who also missed the rebound.

However, the visitors regrouped and equalized through Pavard’s own-goal in the 37th minute. The defender tried to stop Patrick Herrmann’s cross from reaching Hofmann at the back post, but could not help deflecting it past Neuer.

Pavard atoned by setting up Goretzka for the winner.

Bayern’s title celebrations were put on ice earlier after Erling Haaland scored in the fifth minute of injury time for Dortmund to beat Duesseldorf 1-0.

Dortmund labored for long periods in Dusseldorf, where Achraf Hakimi missed the visitors’ biggest chance in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier, who also had little difficulty dealing with Julian Brandt’s effort.

Raphael Guerreiro thought he had scored in the 65th minute, when he finished off a counterattack with a volley past Kastenmeier, but the goal was ruled out through the video referee after he was adjudged to have controlled the ball with his arm.

Duesseldorf substitute Steven Skrzybski struck the post twice in the closing stages.

It was to be another substitute, the 19-year-old Haaland, who powered home a header from Manuel Akanji’s cross in the 95th minute to ensure Lucien Favre’s side qualified for next season’s Champions League.

Last-placed SC Paderborn were virtually relegated after a 5-1 defeat at home to Bremen, who moved just behind Duesseldorf on goal difference. Duesseldorf are in the relegation playoff place. Paderborn have 20 points, while Bremen and Duesseldorf have 28.