Players’ union rejects the latest MLB restart plan

AFP, NEW YORK





The Major League Baseball Players’ Association (MLBPA) has rejected the latest plan from team owners to start a COVID-19-reduced season and asked for them to produce a schedule.

Tony Clark, the union’s executive director, said in a statement on Saturday that it was time to halt negotiations and set a start date for an MLB campaign played in empty stadiums.

“It unfortunately appears that further dialogue with the league would be futile,” Clark said.

“It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where,” he added.

The MLB season was to have started in late March, but the league shut down games with two weeks remaining in the pre-season due to the pandemic.

The last MLB proposal to the union called for 72 games with 70 percent of prorated salaries.

A March 26 deal between the MLB and the union allows the league to set a schedule. The MLB has indicated it would impose a schedule of about 50 games and pay full prorated salaries to the players worth about US$1.25 billion.

Multiple reports said that games would be played at home stadiums with spectators not allowed.

Players have been steadfast in talks for a start plan that they be paid full prorated salaries while owners have sought to trim that percentage even as both sides sought to play a longer campaign.

“Our No. 1 focus is playing the fullest season possible, as soon as possible, as safely as possible,” Clark said.

“Players agreed to billions in monetary concessions as a means to that end,” he said.

“We made additional proposals to inject new revenues into the industry ... it has now become apparent that these efforts have fallen upon deaf ears,” he said.

ESPN reported that the union sent a letter to the league demanding to be informed of MLB’s plans no later than today.

“We are disappointed that the MLBPA has chosen not to negotiate in good faith over resumption of play after MLB has made three successive proposals that would provide players, clubs and our fans with an amicable resolution to a very difficult situation,” the MLB said in a statement.