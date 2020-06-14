Valencia were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante UD in La Liga after the visitors leveled eight minutes into stoppage time with a video referee-awarded penalty on Friday.
Gonzalo Melero converted the last-gasp spot-kick to cancel out Rodrigo’s late opener as Europe-chasing Valencia stayed seventh on 43 points from 28 games.
The result left Levante in 12th with 34 points.
Photo: AFP
The lack of recent play made for a slow start at the Mestalla Stadium, but Valencia dominated and were left to rue missed opportunities.
They had the clearest chance when Carlos Soler’s shot crashed onto the crossbar in the 29th minute and came close again as Mouctar Diakhaby’s header hit the post on the stroke of halftime.
The game finally sprung into life in the late stages.
After Levante’s Roger Marti was sent off for a second yellow card in the 74th minute, Valencia went ahead one minute from time when Rodrigo fired home from inside the box.
However, Diakhaby brought down Ruben Vezo and what referee Javier Alberola Rojas thought was a free-kick just outside the area, was turned into a penalty, which Melero coolly converted.
Earlier, Granada beat Getafe 2-1 on the second day of play in La Liga after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Granada, also playing behind closed doors at Los Carmenes, scored in the 70th and 79th minutes, with a Djene Dakonam own-goal and Carlos Fernandez’s finish wiping out Getafe’s lead, given to them in the first half by David Timor.
La Liga on Thursday became the second of Europe’s five major leagues after the German Bundesliga to resume, when Sevilla overcame Real Betis 2-0 in the division’s first match since March 10.
Additional reporting by AFP
US tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the US Open organizers, saying that players need to start earning money again. The hard-court major is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but Djokovic has said that it would be “impossible” to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff. The 17-time Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown, which began in early March and is to
Amanda Nunes’ impressive reign atop two UFC divisions is showing no signs of decline. In fact, her dominance is making history. Nunes on Saturday became the first UFC fighter to defend two championship belts while holding the titles in both weight classes, earning a dominant unanimous decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC250. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt knocked out Raphael Assuncao an instant before the second-round bell in the co-main event at a fan-free gym on the UFC’s corporate campus in Las Vegas. UFC250 was the second event held at the UFC Apex gym in the promotion’s hometown since its resumption
Lee Zii Jia’s charge up the badminton rankings has sparked hopes that Malaysia has found a successor to the legendary Lee Chong Wei — and someone who can finally win the country a first Olympic gold. The 22-year-old jumped to world No. 10 after establishing himself in the sport’s elite with some big-name scalps at the start of this year, before play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He defeated China’s Olympic champion Chen Long to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious All England Open in March, and beat China’s ninth-ranked Shi Yuqi at the Malaysia Masters in January. Yet he
EYEING DOUBLE: Thomas Mueller said there would be ‘no whinging’ as his team prepare for another game tomorrow, but added that tiredness would be a factor Bayern Munich remain on course for the double after the Bundesliga leaders squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Wednesday’s DFB Pokal semi-final behind closed doors. An early Bayern goal by Ivan Perisic was canceled out by a second-half equalizer from Frankfurt’s Danny da Costa, who had only been on for three minutes at the Allianz Arena. However, Robert Lewandowski settled the matter with the winner 16 minutes from time to claim his 45th goal this season in all competitions. Bayern face Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who beat fourth-tier side Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin on July 4. “We didn’t