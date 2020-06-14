Valencia denied by 10-man Levante UD

Reuters





Valencia were held to a 1-1 home draw by 10-man Levante UD in La Liga after the visitors leveled eight minutes into stoppage time with a video referee-awarded penalty on Friday.

Gonzalo Melero converted the last-gasp spot-kick to cancel out Rodrigo’s late opener as Europe-chasing Valencia stayed seventh on 43 points from 28 games.

The result left Levante in 12th with 34 points.

Levante UD midfielder Gonzalo Melero, middle, takes a penalty kick during their La Liga match against Valencia at the Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain, on Friday. Photo: AFP

The lack of recent play made for a slow start at the Mestalla Stadium, but Valencia dominated and were left to rue missed opportunities.

They had the clearest chance when Carlos Soler’s shot crashed onto the crossbar in the 29th minute and came close again as Mouctar Diakhaby’s header hit the post on the stroke of halftime.

The game finally sprung into life in the late stages.

After Levante’s Roger Marti was sent off for a second yellow card in the 74th minute, Valencia went ahead one minute from time when Rodrigo fired home from inside the box.

However, Diakhaby brought down Ruben Vezo and what referee Javier Alberola Rojas thought was a free-kick just outside the area, was turned into a penalty, which Melero coolly converted.

Earlier, Granada beat Getafe 2-1 on the second day of play in La Liga after a three-month break due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Granada, also playing behind closed doors at Los Carmenes, scored in the 70th and 79th minutes, with a Djene Dakonam own-goal and Carlos Fernandez’s finish wiping out Getafe’s lead, given to them in the first half by David Timor.

La Liga on Thursday became the second of Europe’s five major leagues after the German Bundesliga to resume, when Sevilla overcame Real Betis 2-0 in the division’s first match since March 10.

Additional reporting by AFP