Next year’s Olympics will be safe, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said, pledging a “120 percent effort” to ensure the first-ever postponed Games can go ahead.
Koike — who on Friday announced that she would stand for re-election next month — said that the city was committed to holding the event as a “symbol of human triumph” over the virus, but added that it would be downsized.
“I will make a 120 percent effort,” Koike said in an interview, but declined to say how confident she was that the sporting extravaganza would open as planned.
Photo: AFP
Tokyo 2020 became the first Olympics ever postponed in peacetime earlier this year as the coronavirus marched around the globe, upending lives and forcing the cancelation of sporting and cultural events.
They are now scheduled to begin on July 23 next year — although they will still be known as the 2020 Games — but medical experts have raised concerns that the delay will not be long enough to contain the virus and hold the event safely.
Officials in Japan and from the International Olympic Committee have warned that it would not be possible to postpone again.
Koike said she was continuing to “make all-out efforts in the battle against the virus to put on a Games that is full of hope.”
She pledged an event “that is safe and secure for athletes and fans from abroad, as well as for residents of Tokyo and Japan.”
Officials point to the comparatively low death rate as evidence that a recently lifted state of emergency — imposed in response to rising cases in April — and a public awareness campaign on social distancing have worked.
“Tokyo residents know that the Summer Games next year in 2021 is not possible unless the impact of coronavirus calms down,” Koike said. “That was among the things that pushed them to make these efforts.”
Japanese and Olympic officials have repeatedly said that it is too early to tell how the pandemic will have evolved by the run-up to the rescheduled Games.
For now, Koike said “simplification and cost reduction” are the main planks of discussions, along with potential safety measures.
“What kind of [virus] tests and how? How much social distancing is necessary? These will depend on future discussions,” she said.
The final price tag of postponing the Games remains unclear and the delay has also rattled sponsors.
A survey this week showed that two-thirds of Tokyo 2020’s corporate sponsors are on the fence about continuing their backing.
However, Koike insisted that the event would still be an “excellent opportunity” for sponsors and said she would be asking for their “continued support.”
US tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the US Open organizers, saying that players need to start earning money again. The hard-court major is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but Djokovic has said that it would be “impossible” to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff. The 17-time Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown, which began in early March and is to
Amanda Nunes’ impressive reign atop two UFC divisions is showing no signs of decline. In fact, her dominance is making history. Nunes on Saturday became the first UFC fighter to defend two championship belts while holding the titles in both weight classes, earning a dominant unanimous decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC250. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt knocked out Raphael Assuncao an instant before the second-round bell in the co-main event at a fan-free gym on the UFC’s corporate campus in Las Vegas. UFC250 was the second event held at the UFC Apex gym in the promotion’s hometown since its resumption
Lee Zii Jia’s charge up the badminton rankings has sparked hopes that Malaysia has found a successor to the legendary Lee Chong Wei — and someone who can finally win the country a first Olympic gold. The 22-year-old jumped to world No. 10 after establishing himself in the sport’s elite with some big-name scalps at the start of this year, before play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He defeated China’s Olympic champion Chen Long to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious All England Open in March, and beat China’s ninth-ranked Shi Yuqi at the Malaysia Masters in January. Yet he
EYEING DOUBLE: Thomas Mueller said there would be ‘no whinging’ as his team prepare for another game tomorrow, but added that tiredness would be a factor Bayern Munich remain on course for the double after the Bundesliga leaders squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Wednesday’s DFB Pokal semi-final behind closed doors. An early Bayern goal by Ivan Perisic was canceled out by a second-half equalizer from Frankfurt’s Danny da Costa, who had only been on for three minutes at the Allianz Arena. However, Robert Lewandowski settled the matter with the winner 16 minutes from time to claim his 45th goal this season in all competitions. Bayern face Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who beat fourth-tier side Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin on July 4. “We didn’t