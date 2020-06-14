Starved of live sports action during the COVID-19 shutdown, New Zealand rugby fans have snapped up tickets for the Auckland Blues match against the Wellington Hurricanes today, with officials putting up the “full house” sign at Eden Park, the Blues’ home ground.
The New Zealand government lifted virtually all COVID-19 restrictions this week, allowing a 10-week competition for the country’s five Super Rugby teams — the Canterbury Crusaders have a bye — to begin this weekend without any limits on crowd sizes.
The Blues said that by 12pm yesterday, 43,000 tickets had been sold, the capacity set for the Super Rugby Aotearoa match, and there would be no gate sales today.
“It was only a few weeks ago that we were planning for a competition behind closed doors,” Blues chief executive officer Andrew Hore said in a statement.
“This will be a special occasion that everyone will remember and a celebration of what New Zealand has achieved as a nation to get to this stage,” he said.
US tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the US Open organizers, saying that players need to start earning money again. The hard-court major is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but Djokovic has said that it would be “impossible” to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff. The 17-time Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown, which began in early March and is to
Amanda Nunes’ impressive reign atop two UFC divisions is showing no signs of decline. In fact, her dominance is making history. Nunes on Saturday became the first UFC fighter to defend two championship belts while holding the titles in both weight classes, earning a dominant unanimous decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC250. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt knocked out Raphael Assuncao an instant before the second-round bell in the co-main event at a fan-free gym on the UFC’s corporate campus in Las Vegas. UFC250 was the second event held at the UFC Apex gym in the promotion’s hometown since its resumption
Lee Zii Jia’s charge up the badminton rankings has sparked hopes that Malaysia has found a successor to the legendary Lee Chong Wei — and someone who can finally win the country a first Olympic gold. The 22-year-old jumped to world No. 10 after establishing himself in the sport’s elite with some big-name scalps at the start of this year, before play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He defeated China’s Olympic champion Chen Long to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious All England Open in March, and beat China’s ninth-ranked Shi Yuqi at the Malaysia Masters in January. Yet he
EYEING DOUBLE: Thomas Mueller said there would be ‘no whinging’ as his team prepare for another game tomorrow, but added that tiredness would be a factor Bayern Munich remain on course for the double after the Bundesliga leaders squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Wednesday’s DFB Pokal semi-final behind closed doors. An early Bayern goal by Ivan Perisic was canceled out by a second-half equalizer from Frankfurt’s Danny da Costa, who had only been on for three minutes at the Allianz Arena. However, Robert Lewandowski settled the matter with the winner 16 minutes from time to claim his 45th goal this season in all competitions. Bayern face Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who beat fourth-tier side Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin on July 4. “We didn’t