Hurricanes game at Eden Park sells out

Reuters, WELLINGTON





Starved of live sports action during the COVID-19 shutdown, New Zealand rugby fans have snapped up tickets for the Auckland Blues match against the Wellington Hurricanes today, with officials putting up the “full house” sign at Eden Park, the Blues’ home ground.

The New Zealand government lifted virtually all COVID-19 restrictions this week, allowing a 10-week competition for the country’s five Super Rugby teams — the Canterbury Crusaders have a bye — to begin this weekend without any limits on crowd sizes.

The Blues said that by 12pm yesterday, 43,000 tickets had been sold, the capacity set for the Super Rugby Aotearoa match, and there would be no gate sales today.

“It was only a few weeks ago that we were planning for a competition behind closed doors,” Blues chief executive officer Andrew Hore said in a statement.

“This will be a special occasion that everyone will remember and a celebration of what New Zealand has achieved as a nation to get to this stage,” he said.