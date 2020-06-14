Incoming Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan yesterday said that he is keen to strengthen ties with New Zealand and hopes that a trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition can be set up from next year to help ease the financial strain from COVID-19 shutdowns.
McLennan, who is to succeed interim chairman Paul McLean tomorrow, told the Australian newspaper that his top priority was to shore up the organization’s finances as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cloud the future of Super Rugby.
“The first step is to secure the financial future of the game,” he told the newspaper. “That incorporates everything from the broadcast deal, to working with our commercial partners, to fixing Super Rugby. We have to determine what our product is so that we can sell it to the broadcasters.”
“If I had my way, given the circumstances with COVID, a cross-Tasman competition makes the most sense and will be the most valuable commodity to sell,” he said.
There is little chance of a cross-border tournament featuring Super Rugby teams this year, with New Zealand, Australia and South Africa all staging domestic competitions.
Super Rugby was already undergoing a revamp before the season was halted due to the pandemic, with Japanese side the Sunwolves cut at the end of this season.
US tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men’s world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the US Open organizers, saying that players need to start earning money again. The hard-court major is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but Djokovic has said that it would be “impossible” to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff. The 17-time Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown, which began in early March and is to
Amanda Nunes’ impressive reign atop two UFC divisions is showing no signs of decline. In fact, her dominance is making history. Nunes on Saturday became the first UFC fighter to defend two championship belts while holding the titles in both weight classes, earning a dominant unanimous decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC250. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt knocked out Raphael Assuncao an instant before the second-round bell in the co-main event at a fan-free gym on the UFC’s corporate campus in Las Vegas. UFC250 was the second event held at the UFC Apex gym in the promotion’s hometown since its resumption
Lee Zii Jia’s charge up the badminton rankings has sparked hopes that Malaysia has found a successor to the legendary Lee Chong Wei — and someone who can finally win the country a first Olympic gold. The 22-year-old jumped to world No. 10 after establishing himself in the sport’s elite with some big-name scalps at the start of this year, before play was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He defeated China’s Olympic champion Chen Long to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious All England Open in March, and beat China’s ninth-ranked Shi Yuqi at the Malaysia Masters in January. Yet he
EYEING DOUBLE: Thomas Mueller said there would be ‘no whinging’ as his team prepare for another game tomorrow, but added that tiredness would be a factor Bayern Munich remain on course for the double after the Bundesliga leaders squeezed past Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in Wednesday’s DFB Pokal semi-final behind closed doors. An early Bayern goal by Ivan Perisic was canceled out by a second-half equalizer from Frankfurt’s Danny da Costa, who had only been on for three minutes at the Allianz Arena. However, Robert Lewandowski settled the matter with the winner 16 minutes from time to claim his 45th goal this season in all competitions. Bayern face Bayer 04 Leverkusen, who beat fourth-tier side Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the final at the Olympiastadion Berlin on July 4. “We didn’t