Australian boss keen for NZ games

Reuters, SYDNEY





Incoming Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan yesterday said that he is keen to strengthen ties with New Zealand and hopes that a trans-Tasman Super Rugby competition can be set up from next year to help ease the financial strain from COVID-19 shutdowns.

McLennan, who is to succeed interim chairman Paul McLean tomorrow, told the Australian newspaper that his top priority was to shore up the organization’s finances as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cloud the future of Super Rugby.

“The first step is to secure the financial future of the game,” he told the newspaper. “That incorporates everything from the broadcast deal, to working with our commercial partners, to fixing Super Rugby. We have to determine what our product is so that we can sell it to the broadcasters.”

“If I had my way, given the circumstances with COVID, a cross-Tasman competition makes the most sense and will be the most valuable commodity to sell,” he said.

There is little chance of a cross-border tournament featuring Super Rugby teams this year, with New Zealand, Australia and South Africa all staging domestic competitions.

Super Rugby was already undergoing a revamp before the season was halted due to the pandemic, with Japanese side the Sunwolves cut at the end of this season.