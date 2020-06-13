ICE HOCKEY
NHL camps approved
The NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Thursday gave the go-ahead for teams to open training camps on July 10. The league and union have already approved a 24-team playoff format, but still need to decide on testing and health and safety protocols along with potential host cities for games after a COVID-19 shutdown. “I think we have to be pretty cautious about that,” Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane said. “Hopefully, the owners and the commissioner and the players can all work out a deal that’s fair for everyone, and the players feel safe enough to come back.”
OLYMPICS
Fuchs faces no punishment
US Olympic team boxer Virginia Fuchs faces no punishment for failing a doping test after the US Anti-Doping Association (USADA) determined the violation had been caused by two substances transmitted by her boyfriend through sex. USADA CEO Travis Tygart said his organization confirmed Fuchs’ violation only because it was required to do so. “This has been a huge lesson for me and now that [it is] over, I’m fully focused on preparing for Tokyo,” Fuchs wrote on Twitter.
CRICKET
IPL may exit India
The Indian Premier League (IPL) could be moved out of the country if the COVID-19 pandemic does not ease in the next two months, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said yesterday. “Let us first see, we will try to stage it in India and if the situation does not allow then we will certainly look at other options,” Patel said. “We will see how the situation is in the next month or two and then take a call accordingly.”
OLYMPICS
Sponsors undecided: poll
Two-thirds of Tokyo 2020’s corporate sponsors are undecided on whether to continue supporting the Games now that the event has been pushed to next year, a survey showed. In the poll published on Thursday by Japanese public broadcaster NHK, 65 percent of the sponsors surveyed said they had not made up their minds about whether to extend their financial backing for another year.
GOLF
Silence highlights reaction
An “F-bomb” was heard at the start of the Golf Channel’s telecast on Thursday as the PGA Tour returned with the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The network had been on the air for only a few minutes when it showed Jon Rahm — who was playing in a group with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka — chipping in at the par-three eighth. “Pretty [expletive] good there,” someone was heard saying from off camera while Rahm was still being shown on the screen. With no spectators allowed on the course, there was not the usual cheering from the gallery that might have drowned out the comment. It was not clear who made the remark. “Well, we were hoping for better audio with no fans, surrounding the course,” commentator Jim Nantz then said on the broadcast. “Apologize if anybody was offended with what they may have heard there.” One of the most surreal moments was the lack of a crowd reaction when Sung Kang made a hole-in-one. Kang was walking to the green before he even knew that his ball was in the cup. Harold Varner III and Justin Rose shared the first-round lead.
US tennis player Danielle Collins has hit out at men's world No. 1 Novak Djokovic over his opposition to the COVID-19 protocols proposed by the US Open organizers, saying that players need to start earning money again. The hard-court major is scheduled to begin on Aug. 31, but Djokovic has said that it would be "impossible" to play under the protocols, which would restrict players to their hotels with only one support staff. The 17-time Grand Slam winner earlier urged players to contribute to a fund to help lower-ranked professionals affected by the shutdown, which began in early March
Premier League chief executive officer Richard Masters would "fully consider" calls for a proposed Saudi Arabian-led takeover of Newcastle United to be blocked, the BBC reported on Friday. Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has written to the league to oppose the deal, while Amnesty International said that the Premier League "risks becoming a patsy" if the takeover is approved. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor and US resident, was killed in 2018 while at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
Amanda Nunes' impressive reign atop two UFC divisions is showing no signs of decline. In fact, her dominance is making history. Nunes on Saturday became the first UFC fighter to defend two championship belts while holding the titles in both weight classes, earning a dominant unanimous decision over featherweight contender Felicia Spencer at UFC250. Former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt knocked out Raphael Assuncao an instant before the second-round bell in the co-main event at a fan-free gym on the UFC's corporate campus in Las Vegas.
Liverpool could end their 30-year title drought at home after all when the English Premier League resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic-enforced suspension. Police originally indicated that they wanted the club's second game after the restart against Crystal Palace to be at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield, while they are prohibited from being inside. However, the game on June 24 has been scheduled at Liverpool's home stadium. Liverpool lead second-placed Manchester City by 25 points and are two wins from winning the title.