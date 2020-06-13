SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





ICE HOCKEY

NHL camps approved

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association on Thursday gave the go-ahead for teams to open training camps on July 10. The league and union have already approved a 24-team playoff format, but still need to decide on testing and health and safety protocols along with potential host cities for games after a COVID-19 shutdown. “I think we have to be pretty cautious about that,” Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane said. “Hopefully, the owners and the commissioner and the players can all work out a deal that’s fair for everyone, and the players feel safe enough to come back.”

OLYMPICS

Fuchs faces no punishment

US Olympic team boxer Virginia Fuchs faces no punishment for failing a doping test after the US Anti-Doping Association (USADA) determined the violation had been caused by two substances transmitted by her boyfriend through sex. USADA CEO Travis Tygart said his organization confirmed Fuchs’ violation only because it was required to do so. “This has been a huge lesson for me and now that [it is] over, I’m fully focused on preparing for Tokyo,” Fuchs wrote on Twitter.

CRICKET

IPL may exit India

The Indian Premier League (IPL) could be moved out of the country if the COVID-19 pandemic does not ease in the next two months, IPL chairman Brijesh Patel said yesterday. “Let us first see, we will try to stage it in India and if the situation does not allow then we will certainly look at other options,” Patel said. “We will see how the situation is in the next month or two and then take a call accordingly.”

OLYMPICS

Sponsors undecided: poll

Two-thirds of Tokyo 2020’s corporate sponsors are undecided on whether to continue supporting the Games now that the event has been pushed to next year, a survey showed. In the poll published on Thursday by Japanese public broadcaster NHK, 65 percent of the sponsors surveyed said they had not made up their minds about whether to extend their financial backing for another year.

GOLF

Silence highlights reaction

An “F-bomb” was heard at the start of the Golf Channel’s telecast on Thursday as the PGA Tour returned with the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. The network had been on the air for only a few minutes when it showed Jon Rahm — who was playing in a group with Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka — chipping in at the par-three eighth. “Pretty [expletive] good there,” someone was heard saying from off camera while Rahm was still being shown on the screen. With no spectators allowed on the course, there was not the usual cheering from the gallery that might have drowned out the comment. It was not clear who made the remark. “Well, we were hoping for better audio with no fans, surrounding the course,” commentator Jim Nantz then said on the broadcast. “Apologize if anybody was offended with what they may have heard there.” One of the most surreal moments was the lack of a crowd reaction when Sung Kang made a hole-in-one. Kang was walking to the green before he even knew that his ball was in the cup. Harold Varner III and Justin Rose shared the first-round lead.